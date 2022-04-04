Covid-19 cases decrease in Armenia despite low vaccination rates

Covid-19 cases and vaccination rates in Armenia

The number of cases of coronavirus infection in Armenia has decreased – and so did the vaccination rates. Over the past day, only 7 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered and there were no deaths. But the Ministry of Health expects a new surge in infections in April and urges population to get vaccinated.

Latest figures

As of April 4, 2,162 patients are being treated for COVID-19 in Armenia. During the pandemic, 410,124 people fell ill and have already recovered, 8,617 deaths have been registered.

Doctors continue to argue that the only effective way to combat the pandemic is vaccination.

As of April 3, 1,114,714 people received the first dose, 976,425 were fully vaccinated, and 37,414 were revaccinated.

The number of citizens who received both doses of the vaccine increased by 46,000 in March.

However, the Ministry of Health is not satisfied with the pace of vaccinations.

Analysis of the situation

Doctors believe that the decline in vaccination rates is associated with a more or less calm epidemic situation, which does not cause worry among people. But experts warn that “a new wave of infections will not be coming soon”:

“We must be ready for a new wave, vaccination rates have been steadily decreasing over the past month, and they do not encourage us. We are constantly discussing in the ministry the process of preparing risk groups for the next waves”, said Deputy Director of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention Gayane Sahakyan.

She assures that it is better to get vaccinated during the calm period of the epidemic:

“For those who have not yet been vaccinated or need a booster dose, there will be enough time for their bodies to prepare to respond properly to the virus”.

The fifth wave of coronavirus came to Armenia in winter along with the Omicron strain. Now its subtype, BA2, has already been discovered in the country. As it spreads even faster, doctors predict a new wave at the end of April.

“We’re just dealing with small numbers at this point, it’s kind of a latency period. In any case, by the end of April we will have an obvious increase in infections”, Gayane Sahakyan stressed.