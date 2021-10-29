Anorexia: sacrificing health in hopes of getting a perfect body. Stories of two women from Armenia

In recent years, the number of people who turn to psychologists and psychotherapists with complaints about “eating disorders”, as experts call them, has increased in Armenia. Anorexia and bulimia are the most common disorders.

Anorexia is a psychological disorder because of which a person refuses food or only eats small amounts of it for fear of gaining weight. Bulimia is a disorder which makes a person overeat and then try to get rid of the food artificially, for example, by vomiting or with the help of laxatives.

Who sacrifices their health while trying to live up to stereotypes about beauty and their own ideas about perfection/ Expert commentary as well and stories of two women who suffered from eating disorders.

Victory: a story with a happy ending

“For as long as I can remember, I had problems with being overweight. In childhood this did not bother me much, but as I grew up it became not only the cause of health problems, but also low self-esteem and depression.

At the age of 27, I decided to get down to business seriously. Within a year I lost 40 kg. Just imagine the feeling of winning this battle – a battle with your habits, body, judging looks”, says Ani, for whom the last 10 years have turned into a daily struggle with excess weight.

She says that she did not go to a nutritionist, but instead tried different diets, including complex and dangerous ones:

“The most dangerous trap is when you first think: I’ll lose 10-15 kg — and that’s enough. Then you realize that there will never be enough, it turns into an obsession, into a way of life and constant worries that an extra piece of chocolate will return all the lost kilograms.

I got to the point that I weighed myself twice a day. If the scales showed that I had gained 100-200 grams, it seemed to me that I was doing everything wrong. Then I realized that my happiness directly depends on the numbers on the scales. And I didn’t want to live like that anymore”.

For almost 5 years, Ani has been going to a psychologist. She realises that even now there are difficult times when depression makes her eat more and she afraid to come near the scales but the main difficulties have already been overcome:

“When people ask me how I lost weight, I answer – by reading. I read a lot of special literature and understood that this was a serious psychological problem. But at the same time I realized that my whole life revolves around the desire to be perfect.

I don’t know what would have happened to me if I had not found a good psychologist who helped me overcome this obsession. Now, too, there are difficult days, but we have reached the point where I weigh myself once a week, 1-2 kg fluctuations in weight no longer become proof of defeat, and hunger is a no longer my constant companion.

I do sports, I try to adhere to a healthy lifestyle, and do not go on diets. But the biggest achievement is that I no longer want to be perfect, I want to be healthy, happy and able to accept change”.

“Perfection is a myth”

Psychologist, psychotherapist Tatev Khachatryan works with people with various eating disorders almost every day. More often, anorexia and bulimia are found in children and adolescents – at an age when ideas about their own body take on a clearer outline.

“Eating disorders basically start with the idea of ​​perfection, when a person accepts stereotypes about the ideal body they want to achieve. Every time, getting on the scales, or looking in the mirror, a person sees a deviation from the ideal image in their imagination, they are in a state of an anxiety.

Frequent manifestation of anxiety or a protracted anxiety state leads to depression, which, in turn, leads to certain somatic, physical problems. In the case of anorexia, refusal to eat leads to reproductive problems, as well as oppression of the center responsible for the feeling of satiety and hunger, food intake”, explains the psychologist.

If earlier such a phenomena was mostly observed in women, now, according to Tatev Khachatryan, men are equally prone to it, they also often become victims of stereotypes about beauty:

“Not that this is a new problem in our country. They just talk more about it now. People started thinking more about mental health. But it cannot be said that everyone who has encountered eating disorders turns to psychologists or appropriate specialists.

They turn to us when they are already unbearable. Often competent nutritionists send their patients to psychologists and psychiatrists when they realize that the situation is already out of control”.

According to the psychologist, the patient’s environment and the participation of his family are very important in solving these problems, and timely referring to a specialist. Especially with anorexia and bulimia, people often hide the problem even from loved ones:

“The main cause of these disorders is dysmorphophobia – preoccupation with one’s appearance, a constant search for flaws. If you notice that in your environment someone often looks in the mirror or complains about their appearance, when it comes to delirium, he does not sleep or categorically refuses food, you should immediately contact a specialist”.

The psychologist says: you need to remember that perfection is a relative phenomenon, each person is unique and ideal in their own way.

Defeat: a story with a tragic ending

“Mom never cooked anything. I don’t remember her standing at the stove. At home, we only ate when my father was cooking, on other days – in cafes or in fast food establishments. The house never ran out of batteries for the scales and cigarettes. For my mother, they were the most important thing. And five years ago my mother died”, Narine says.

She cannot understand why the fate of her mother developed this way, because she was always attractive and slender, why the desire to be even more attractive ruined her life. For years she stubbornly lost weight, while, according to her daughter, her character changed, she behaved strangely, refused to eat, did not sleep, daily disputes and scandals would occur, and, in the end, led to a divorce.

“I moved to live with my father, not because I wanted to, but at the request of my mother. Of course, I visited her for a week. She didn’t eat anything at all, just drank coffee and smoked.

Once, when I tried to force her to eat, my mother started another scandal. The neighbors were already tired of all this and called the ambulance. Mom was prescribed inpatient treatment in a psychiatric hospital, but she returned 24 days later – and everything started all over again”, Narine says.

Her mother died at 54, according to doctors, almost all organs had already been disabled.

“When my mother passed away, she weighed only 34 kg. I don’t understand why you can do this to yourself, your child, your family. I blamed myself for not doing enough for her, for not forcing her to eat, not taking her to the doctor, but then we knew nothing about eating disorders. Maybe if 10-15 years ago we went to the doctor, my mother would still be alive”, Narine says.

She herself has two children, she constantly cooks for them, but she does not have scales at home. “And I will never have them”, the woman says.