France offers help to Armenia - Macron’s letter time PM Pashinyan

Statistics: sick, dead, recovered - Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia
Azerbaijan Armenia Georgia New cases 544 415 2 Generally infected 16,968 25,542 928 New deaths 0 +10 0 Generally died 206 443 15 Recovered 9,369 14, 048 794
In Armenia, 415 cases of infection per day, a total of 25 542 people have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic.
Another 10 people died, in total, 443 people have died since the start of the epidemic. 14,048 people recovered.
French President Emmanuel Macron sent a letter to the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, where he said that “in the coming days, France will send another team of volunteer doctors to Armenia to replace those who are already helping their Armenian colleagues in the fight against Covid-19.”
The letter also says about additional financial assistance to Armenia:
“France is ready to consider providing Armenia with a loan of 50-80 million euros, which will provide an opportunity to support its state budget against the background of the problems that Armenia faces this year.”
Azerbaijan sets new anti-record: 544 cases in one day.
During the day, another 8 people died, in total, from the beginning of the epidemic, 206 people died.
In total, 16,968 people were infected, of whom 9,369 recovered.
Azerbaijan has doubled the fine for violating quarantine rules, now it is about $ 117 in equivalent.
Several MPs are demanding stricter penalties for violating the quarantine regime. It is proposed to increase the fine to a thousand dollars. The deputy Siyavush Novruzov proposed to fine those who claim they do not believe in coronavirus.
A timeline of events in the Caucasus related to coronavirus epidemic, 25-29 June, 2020