Penalty for non-compliance with quarantine rules in Azerbaijan doubled – now it’s $117

The fine for violating quarantine rules in Azerbaijan have doubled. Now, for the absence of a mask and other violations, citizens will be fined 200 manat (about $117). Previously, this amount was 100 manat (about $59).

The decision to increase the fine was made on June 29 by the country’s parliament, believing that it would be possible to reduce the number of new infections.

According to official statistics, at present, a total of 16,424 people have been infected with the coronavirus in Azerbaijan. 198 of them have died, and 9,026 have already recovered. More than 500 new cases of infection are detected daily, and hospitals no longer have enough beds, equipment or staff.

‘Useless quarantine’

From June 21 to July 5, a strict quarantine regime has been reintroduced in some cities and regions of the country – almost all commercial facilities have been closed, and residents are allowed to go out for only two hours a day. Public transport continues to operate.

Compliance with the rules is monitored by the police, but these measures have not yet produced tangible results.

“Events show that existing measures are ineffective and need to be tightened. The President said that the fight against coronavirus is a matter of national security,” said Ahliman Amiraslanov, chairman of the parliamentary committee on health.

The parliament believes that the government is doing everything right, and the increase in the number of infected people is entirely due to the fact that citizens do not comply with quarantine rules. In particular, the lack of the use of face masks.

Masks must be worn indoors and in transport, as well as on the street in crowded places (for example, in lines in front of ATMs).

Also, from June 21 to July 5, the quarantine rules include receiving SMS permission to leave the house.

An amendment to increase the fine was introduced in the Code of Administrative Offenses.

“It would be better if unemployment benefits were doubled”

But judging by the reaction of social networks, citizens themselves do not believe in the success of this measure.

Some comments:

“May Allah give them a little intelligence and conscience, so that they raise at the same speed not only fines, but also salaries, pensions and social benefits!”

“All these masks, fines, rubbing alcohol in order to recapture the money invested in the construction of the butter factory.”

“It would be better if the unemployment benefit for people who are sitting without a penny would be doubled.”

The ‘quarantine’ unemployment benefit, which the authorities plan to pay out in July, is 190 manat [about $112]. However, not all unemployed will receive it.

Some consider the increase in fines justified:

“We need to increase the fine even further. Maybe they will start to put on masks and not climb on each other’s backs in the queue.”

“That’s right! Only in this way can we return to normal. And then at the stops, young people with masks in their hands, in the villages children chase balls, mothers sit on benches for hours, there are a lot of people in the shops, and all without masks. And when you make a remark to them, they laugh.”