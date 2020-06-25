Armenia has begun manufacturing its own tests, with a first batch of 100,000
Statistics: sick, dead, recovered - Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia
Azerbaijan Armenia Georgia New cases 590 771 3 Generally infected 14,305 22,488 917 New deaths 0 +11 0 Generally died 174 397 14 Recovered 7,768 11,335 776
Armenia has begun manufacturing its own tests, with a first batch of 100,000
Armenia sets new anti-record: 771 cases in one day.
During the day, another 11 people died, in general, from the beginning of the epidemic, 397 people died.
In total, 488 people were infected, of whom 11,335 recovered.
The Institute of Molecular Biology of Armenia released the first 100 thousand tests, their delivery to the laboratory has begun today. The government invested about 250 thousand dollars in this production. Health minister Arsen Torosyan said that the cost of one test is about 1,200 drams [about 2.5 dollars].
A timeline of events in the Caucasus related to coronavirus epidemic, 22-24 June, 2020