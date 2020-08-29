Quarantine in Azerbaijan extended for another month, museums, exhibition halls to open

Azerbaijan has announced an extension of quarantine regulations due to the coronavirus pandemic in Azerbaijan until September 30, 2020.

The movement of people from the capital to the regions and back remains prohibited, buses will not work on weekends, and shopping centers will not reopen.

Only museums that have remained closed for the past six months will be be allowed to begin operations again.

• No more state of emergency extensions in Armenia

• Mortality rate soars in Azerbaijan, authorities refuse to point finger at coronavirus despite statistics

By the decision of the operational headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, the country’s borders will remain closed until September 30, 2020. The only exceptions are charter flights, the schedule of which is approved in advance by the government.

Also, residents of Baku, Sumgait and Absheron region are still not allowed to visit the regions of the country, and residents of the regions are not allowed to enter the capital. The work of shopping centers and the Baku subway is not allowed. This ban has been in effect since June 20.

Buses in Baku will operate only on weekdays; on weekends, public transport is prohibited until the end of September.

From September 1, visits to museums and exhibition salons are allowed, but in the form of groups of no more than 10 people. The work of private teachers and tutors is also allowed, but the limit of 10 people also applies to their activities – groups of students cannot exceed this number.

Social media users reacted ironically to the government’s decision to ease quarantine. A few characteristic comments:

“The quarantine was extended for another month. That’s what will kill us in the end.”

“Finally! They’ve opened the museums. One more of the vital issues of the population has been resolved”.

“Each time they are extended by a month. We should have extended it until the end of the year so that people would not suffer.”