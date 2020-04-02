Two people dead from coronavirus in one day in Armenia

Two patients have died in Armenia from the coronavirus in one day.

On the morning of April 2, the death of a 68-year-old man was reported, whose infection with coronavirus was accompanied by coronary heart disease and chronic lung disease.

In the evening, the death of a 78-year-old woman was announced, who also had diabetes mellitus, hypertension and bilateral pneumonia in addition to coronavirus.

The deceased patient was not a citizen of Armenia.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, 663 cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Armenia. The total number of people recovered is 33, and six have died.

From March 16 to April 14, a state of emergency is in force in Armenia. Until April 12, there are severe restrictions on movement.

Public transport, including the subway, has been completely suspended.

Only grocery stores and pharmacies work.