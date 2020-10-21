Armenia breaks its daily death and coronavirus case record, first case of a teenage fatality

On October 21, 1836 new coronavirus cases were registered in Armenia. However this is not the only anti-record of the day: 20 people died during the last day, five men, 14 women, and a 16-year-old. This is the first case of an underage person dying from coronavirus in Armenia.

There is a total of 68,530 cases of coronavirus infection registered in the country. 49,219 people have already recovered, while doctors were unable to save the lives of 1,121 patients.

What doctors say

The deceased girl had accompanying grave illnesses, says the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of Armenia. It is also known that two years ago the girl had a malignant tumor removed, and was in a grave condition — she could’t talk, move or even sit.

“Doctors did all they could, however it was impossible to save the child’s life”, says the announcement.

Minister’s address

Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan again called for observing anti-epidemic rules, as the doctors have to help soldiers:

“Right now all eyes of Armenians are on the situation created as a result of a large-scale war initiated by Azerbaijan. Other issues seem to have moved to the background… During these disastrous days we are engaged in evacuation and treatment of peaceful citizens and soldiers wounded during military action.

Remember, right now soldiers need doctors, let the soldiers and their home front stay healthy. Wear a mask, save lives”.