Georgian CEC issues coronavirus safety procedures for voting in upcoming elections

The Central Election Commission of Georgia has issued sanitary and hygienic requirements for voting day in the upcoming parliamentary elections on October 31.

According to the rules, disinfectant barriers and hand sanitizers must be placed at the entrance to polling stations.

Information on preventive measures against the spread of the virus should be posted in a conspicuous place in the building, and people should not be allowed into the polling station without a mask and disinfecting their hands with a disinfectant solution.

The decree defines the rules for disinfection of surfaces at the polling station, disposal of used hygiene items and pens, and spaces between voting booths.

It also mandates members of the precinct commission be given personal protective equipment, protective shields and disposable gloves.

The member of the commission regulating the flow of voters must ensure a safe distance between them, and not allow more than two voters to be present at the registration desk.

Thermoscreening is required at the entrance to the polling station. However, this clause does not apply to voters.

Voters will be obliged to temporarily remove the mask only upon presentation of an identity card or passport of a citizen of Georgia to a member of the commission.

The use of a mask is not required for those who have difficulties with the mask for health reasons, as confirmed by a doctor.