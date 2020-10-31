15-year-old girl dies of coronavirus in Georgia

In Georgia, a 15-year-old girl infected with coronavirus, who was being treated at the First University Clinic in Tbilisi, died.

This is the youngest victim of the coronavirus in Georgia to this day. The patient had been in the clinic for more than two weeks, she had beeb connected to an artificial respiration apparatus.

•Who was Georgia’s youngest coronavirus victim – a 30-year-old woman from Javakheti



•Coronavirus surges in Georgia – what does the government plan to do?

To date, 38,936 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Georgia.

Including:

Fatalities – 307 Active cases (i.e. ill at the moment) – 15,938 Recovered – 19,810