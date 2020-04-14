Two more coronavirus deaths in Armenia – but recoveries exceed infections for first time

Two more patients have died from coronavirus in Armenia.

“The 65-year-old and 82-year-old patients had coronavirus, confirmed severe bilateral pneumonia, and acute respiratory failure. In addition, they had many secondary chronic diseases, including hypertension, diabetes, coronary heart disease, and acute renal failure,” said Alina Nikoghosyan, spokesperson for the Minister of Health.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in Armenia has risen to 16. The average age of those who died is 74.8.

On April 14, 28 new cases of infection were also reported. During the same period, 54 people recovered. The total number of people infected in the country is now 1067. A total of 265 people have recovered.

On March 16, Armenia declared a month-long state of emergency. On April 13, the government decided to extend it another month. Since March 25, a strict restriction on the movement of people is being imposed. You can leave the house only in case of emergency, and only with a passport and a “travel form.” Violations are monitored by the police. All public transport has been shut down, including the metro.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan commented on the situation on his Facebook page:

“Yesterday, we conducted 685 tests, 28 of which were positive. These are very important statistics: for the first time, there are almost half as many positive tests as there are cases of recovery…In general, we have more good news than bad. I’m not saying that we should not stay vigilant…These statistics show us that we have the opportunity to take down this virus…Much depends on everyone’s personal responsibility. ”

In recent days, the number of tests conducted in the country has increased significantly. Authorities say they are now able to test a thousand people a day.

As of Monday, the commandant’s office has lifted restrictions on certain types of economic activity. In particular, employees of processing enterprises, builders and architects have returned to work.

Because of this, the prime minister urges employers to take special measures against the spread of infection. Within the next day, the commandant will provide additional recommendations.