How Christmas was celebrated in Georgia in 2023: Candles in windows and a message from the patriarch

Christmas in Georgia



Christmas in Georgia is being celebrated today, January 7th. Last night a festive liturgy was held in all the churches of the country. The divine service in the Sioni Cathedral was officiated by the Catholicos-Patriarch of Georgia Ilia II, and in Sameba by the Patriarchal Locum Tenens Reverend Shio.

In order for the parishioners to be able to attend service, on Christmas Eve the Tbilisi metro ran until three in the morning, and from 23:00 was free.

Christmas in Georgia is of great importance as the beginning of something new, and many different customs and traditions are associated with this holiday.

The most important Christmas tradition is Alilo, dating back more than fifteen centuries. On Christmas Eve in ancient Georgia, children and youth went from house to house singing “Alilo”, or hallelujah. In each house the head of the family met them and gave gifts — some money, food, or a Christmas cake. “Alilo” was all over Georgia in Kakheti, Imereti, Samegrelo, Guria, Racha-Lechkhumi, and Svaneti.

In Guria on Christmas Eve a special crescent-shaped khachapuri is baked and a boiled egg is added to the filling along with cheese.

The tradition of Alilo turned into a large folk procession-holiday in Tbilisi. On January 7, thousands of believers organize a procession in the capital, with people bearing various gifts and sweets to be distributed to those in need. The costumes of the participants in the procession are reminiscent of the Nativity.

Another Christmas tradition, not so ancient but very much loved by the faithful, is to light a candle in the window. This tradition was begun by Ilia II. Exactly at midnight believers put a lit candle on the windowsill in their homes to illuminate the path of the Mother of God and baby Jesus to the homes and hearts of Christians, to remind all of the biblical story of Joseph and Mary seeking refuge for the birth of their child.

Patriarch’s message



On January 7 the message of the Catholicos-Patriarch is published. In his Christmas message of 2023, Ilia II says it is important to seek unit in Georgia’s current ituation.

Ilia II congratulated Ukraine and those affected by the war, especially children:

“I want to congratulate everyone, and first of all the children who suffer from the grave consequences of the war in Ukraine, on the glorious holiday of the Nativity of Christ. I congratulate all the burdened and the heroes because this holiday is beyond any test, overcomes our pain and fills us with hope.

In his message the Patriarch notes that if a person lives in a Christian way, for the glory of God and for the service of his neighbor, then it does not matter whether you are a scientist, politician, doctor, builder, farmer, athlete, teacher, driver, soldier or anyone else — your work will be considered worship.