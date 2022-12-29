Why celebrate the New Year and Christmas in Sairme?

Holidays in Sairme

It is traditional to spend the holidays with one’s family. But since lockdowns forced everyone inside for over a year, now people want to make the first post-pandemic New Year as fun as possible.

The program prepared for the New Year by Sairme resort this year is grandiose and noisy, but at the same time family-friendly and cozy.

New Year’s events will be held in both hotels at the resort, “Sairme” and “Akhali Sairme”.

What does Sairme Hotel offer?

Having settled in cozy and warm hotel rooms, a few hours before the New Year, guests will gather for a festive dinner. There they will find a traditional Georgian table with delicious dishes prepared by the Sairme chef.

Singers Anri Jokhadze and Nini Badurashvili will perform New Year’s hits for guests, accompanied by the ShowTime group. The show is being prepared exclusively for this evening. It will be hosted by Emily Gogua, a cheerful young woman with a good sense of humor, who from time to time will give gifts to guests.

The celebration of the New Year will continue at Sairme on January 1 with a festive concert by Nodiko Tatishvili and Salome Bakuradze and a gala dinner. And for those who want to continue the holiday, a DJ will play until late into the night.

And good news for parents! There is separate fun for children – cheerful actors will create a New Year’s mood for them.

The New Year’s package includes two nights and three days, and guests will have three meals a day. Children under the age of six who do not require extra beds stay free of charge.

In addition to this New Year’s program, the celebration of the New Year in Sairme has other advantages – New Year’s morning, a walk in the forest, fresh January air and snow-covered landscapes, a zip line, a pool filled with thermal water, a sauna and the best spa in Sairme.

More information about prices and other New Year’s offers:

The cost of the New Year’s package per person at Sairme Hotel (3 days / 2 nights):



Double room overlooking the forest – 975 GEL [about $370]

Double room with a river view – 995 lari [about $377]

Triple room with a river view – 975 lari [about $370]

Four-bed family room with a river view – 995 lari [about $377]

Accommodation of a child under 6 years old in a room without extra bed, but including a children’s program, is free of charge.



For booking call: +995 32 2 40 45 45

E-mail: [email protected]

What is the program of “Akhali Sairme”?

At “Akhali Sairme” they will also celebrate the New Year on the evening of December 31 with a grand dinner, a Georgian table with a predominance of Imeretian cuisine.

Singer Nutsa Topuria will start an energetic program an hour before the New Year. Guests will also be entertained by the Groove Possession and bartending shows, and a DJ will play until dawn. On the evening of January 1, the Mixtura group and Mariam Shengelia will take the stage for the guests of Akhali Sairme, and the DJ will end the day again.

On the terrace of “Akhali Sairme” a New Year’s village will be organized – stalls, mulled wine, sweets, and of course chacha.

The cost of the New Year’s package per person at the Sairme Hotel (3 days / 2 nights):



Double room overlooking the forest – 975 GEL [about $370]

Double room with a river view – 995 lari [about $377]

Triple room with a river view – 975 lari [about $370]

Four-bed family room with a river view – 995 lari [about $377]

Accommodation of a child under 6 years old in a room without extra bed, but including a children’s program, is free of charge.



For booking call: +995 32 2 40 45 45

E-mail: [email protected]

At “Akhali Sairme” there is also a Christmas program

Guests of “Akhali Sairme” will spend a magical Christmas night with musicians Gigi Pianoman and Mariam Dzhomardidze. The program will start on January 6 at 21.00. Giga Papaskiri and Tako Ananikyan will sing in “Akhali Sairme” on the evening of January 7. Christmas pies will be baked in the “Sairme” bakery exclusively for guests.

Holidays in Sairme