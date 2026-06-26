Channel 12: Talks under way on Georgia joining international stabilisation force in Gaza

Georgia and the Gaza mission

According to Israeli broadcaster Channel 12, Georgia and Vietnam are among the countries holding intensive talks on sending troops to Gaza as part of an International Stabilisation Force (ISF) after the war ends.

The report says authorities plan to reorganise the Civil-Military Coordination Centre (CMCC), which operates in Kiryat Gat, to make it more flexible and responsive. The plan also calls for closer coordination with US President Donald Trump’s Peace Council.

The CMCC began operating in October 2025 as part of the Trump administration’s post-war plan for Gaza. Its responsibilities include monitoring the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, helping deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, and developing policy for the Palestinian Authority after the war.

According to three diplomats familiar with the discussions, the centre will take on a new name — the International Gaza Support Centre. They also say the International Stabilisation Force will play a much larger role in its work. The initiative aims to provide security in Gaza during the post-war transition after Israeli forces withdraw from the territory and Hamas disarms.

Channel 12 reports that talks with Georgia and Vietnam focus on the possible deployment of troops as part of the International Stabilisation Force. If the negotiations succeed, the two countries will join Greece, Morocco, Indonesia, Kosovo, Kazakhstan and Albania, which the broadcaster says have already expressed interest in taking part in the initiative.

Israeli media also report plans to reduce the number of countries and representatives taking part in the current international discussions on Gaza’s future in order to speed up decision-making. According to Channel 12, officials reached an agreement on the changes this week and plan to implement them in the near future.

The report says Trump’s Peace Council did not deny the media reports. Instead, it said work on planned initiatives for Gaza’s governance, security and reconstruction continues to move forward.

The council said the International Stabilisation Force (ISF) and the Civil-Military Coordination Centre (CMCC) are developing “various models for closer coordination and integration” as the mission expands. The statement also said there are currently no plans to reduce staff and that talks with other countries on possible troop deployments are still under way.

The report adds that neither the Georgian nor the Vietnamese authorities have commented on the published information.

Georgia and the Gaza mission