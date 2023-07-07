Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia on the Ukrainian authorities

According to the Speaker of the Georgian Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, the Ukrainian authorities have chosen the “path of contradictions” towards Georgia. However, he adds that the relations between the countries are not built “on whims”.

“First and foremost, we feel responsible towards our Ukrainian sisters and brothers. This is the friendship that Georgia has always demonstrated to Ukraine, especially during these difficult moments that Ukraine is experiencing after Russia launched an aggressive war against Ukraine. Unfortunately, a part of the Ukrainian authorities has chosen a different path – not one of friendship and assessment, but a path of certain resistance – from their point of view, they are attributing the relations between nations to a single individual, which is regrettable and, first and foremost, it will not benefit the Ukrainian authorities themselves.

The decision we heard is harmful to Ukraine itself. Because in President Zelensky’s statement, the decision of the European Court of Human Rights was called into question. Ukraine needs to win the war against Russia not only in military terms but also in the legal field in various international courts. Questioning the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights will undermine the credibility of the Ukrainian authorities themselves,” says Papuashvili.

Papuashvili once again asserts that the Ukrainian authorities are “behaving improperly” towards Georgia:

“The Ukrainian government recalled its ambassador from Georgia, even though they still had an ambassador in Belarus. And the Ukrainian government effectively expelled the Georgian ambassador from Ukraine. This is an undiplomatic gesture towards our people…”

On July 3rd, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy demanded that Mikhail Saakashvili be transferred to Ukraine for medical treatment.

According to Zelenskyy, he instructed Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba to summon the Georgian ambassador to Ukraine, express a strong protest to him, and request that he leave Ukraine within 48 hours for consultations with the Georgian authorities regarding the transfer of Saakashvili.

In turn, Dmitry Kuleba stated that after the video recording of the court hearing of Mikhail Saakashvili was published, the situation “reached a boiling point,” which prompted Kiev to take a sharp but “justified step.”

On July 3rd, a court hearing was held in the case of Mikhail Saakashvili, in which he participated via video link. In a photo taken from the courtroom, it is evident how much weight the former President of Georgia, who has been in prison since October 2021, has lost.