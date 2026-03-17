Catholicos-Patriarch of Georgia Ilia II has passed away

Patriarch of Georgia Ilia II has died

On the evening of March 17, Catholicos-Patriarch of the Georgian Orthodox Church Ilia II passed away at the age of 93. He had led the Church for 49 years.

His death was confirmed to journalists by Metropolitan Shio Mujiri, who had conducted the Patriarch’s enthronement.

“It is very difficult for me to say what I must tell you now. A few minutes ago, Catholicos-Patriarch of Georgia, His Holiness and Beatitude Ilia II, passed away.

He was an epoch-making figure, a tremendous loss for the Orthodox Church worldwide.

I would like to express my condolences to every citizen of Georgia, to the entire country, our Church, and all of Christianity,” Shio Mujiri said.

Illness and death of Ilia II

The Patriarch’s deteriorating health became known on the morning of March 17. It was reported that late on March 16, he had been taken to the Chapidze Cardiology Center in Tbilisi due to a drop in blood oxygen levels.

Later, internal stomach bleeding was discovered, and he was transferred to the Caucasus Medical Center.

The Patriarch’s condition was critical. He was in intensive care and was intubated.

Throughout the day, clergy of all ranks, as well as representatives of the government and opposition, remained at the clinic. Many parishioners gathered outside.

It was reported that a resuscitation team from Turkey was expected to arrive late in the evening.

After Ilia II’s death, the only government official to comment to journalists was Health Minister Mikheil Sarjveladze. He said the Patriarch had developed multiple organ failure, including failure of the lungs, kidneys, and heart.

He added that, unfortunately, these developments had been expected, and the medical council had warned about this since the morning.

Biography of Ilia II

Ilia II, born Irakli Shiolashvili, was born on January 4, 1933, in Vladikavkaz (North Ossetia, Russian Federation), to Giorgi Shiolashvili and Natalia Kobaidze.

After finishing school, he continued his studies at the Moscow Theological Seminary and later at the Theological Academy. On April 16, 1957, at the age of 24, he took monastic vows and received the name Ilia.

On December 23, 1977, he was elected Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia.

According to a Synod decision of December 21, 2010, his full title was defined as: His Holiness and Beatitude Ilia II, Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia, Archbishop of Mtskheta-Tbilisi, and Metropolitan of Bichvinta and Tskhum-Abkhazia.

Ilia II was the 141st Primate of the Georgian Church.

What happens next

In the event of the death of the Catholicos-Patriarch, the Church is governed by the Patriarchal Locum Tenens until a new Patriarch is elected.

During his lifetime, Ilia II appointed Metropolitan Shio Mujiri as Locum Tenens.

The decision on the new Patriarch will be made by the Holy Synod and the Expanded Council of the Georgian Church. The Synod will select three candidates, and the new Patriarch will be elected from among them at the Council. The candidate receiving more than half of the votes of participating bishops will be considered elected.

The Council must be held 40 days after the Patriarch’s death, but no later than two months.

Who can become the new Catholicos-Patriarch?

According to media reports, a candidate must:

Be a citizen of Georgia

Be a bishop of the Georgian Orthodox Church

Have theological education and sufficient administrative experience

Be between 40 and 70 years old

Be a monk

The enthronement of the new Patriarch takes place at Svetitskhoveli Cathedral in Mtskheta.

Mourning in Georgia

A period of mourning has been declared in Georgia following the death of Ilia II. By government decree, state flags will be lowered at administrative buildings across the country.

Funeral procedures will begin tomorrow at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in the Avlabari district of Tbilisi. Details about the time and place of the funeral are expected to be announced on March 18.

News in Georgia

Patriarch of Georgia Ilia II has died