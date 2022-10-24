fbpx
Abkhazia

Bomb shelters to be reactivated in Abkhazia

A decision has been made in Abkhazia to reactivate bomb shelters for the first time since the end of the Georgian-Abkhaz war in the early 1990s. A corresponding item of expenditure will be included in the budget of the republic.

Abandoned bomb shelter in Abkhazia
The authorities are considering several types of new threats to Abkhazia at once, all of them occasioned by the war in Ukraine. The greatest danger is the opening of a “second front” by Georgia — that is, a new Georgian-Abkhazian war. Foreign Minister of Abkhazia Inal Ardzinba assessed this probability as “very high”.

“We must be ready for anything,” Security Council Secretary Sergei Shamba said.

The first step in this project is to identify the legal owners of these structures, as they have been inactive since the end of the last war.

Practically all businesses were assigned to civil defense projects in the Soviet era either ceased to exist or were privatized without any obligation for their further maintenance.

Presumably, all abandoned bomb shelters will be put on the balance sheet of local governments, which will be required to bring them into proper technical condition, taking into account modern requirements.

What amounts will be provided for refurbishment and further maintenance is unknown.

Since the end of September, active work has been going on to register and train reservists in Abkhazia, and issues of materiel and technical equipment in the Abkhaz armed forces are being reviewed.

Terms, place names, opinions and ideas suggested by the author of the publication are their own and do not necessarily coincide with the opinions and ideas of JAMnews or its individual employees. JAMnews reserves the right to remove comments on posts that are deemed offensive, threatening, violent or otherwise ethically unacceptable.

