Baku rallies in support of Ukraine. Photo report

Baku rally in support of Ukraine

In front of the building of the Ukrainian embassy in Baku, a large-scale rally was held in support of this country, which is currently trying to push back Russia’s military forces. The action was held under the slogans “Glory to Ukraine!”, “Putin is a thief”, “Putin, get out”. Collection of humanitarian aid for Ukraine has also been carried out at the rally. For ten days in a row, a truck with humanitarian aid will leave Baku for the border with Ukraine.

On February 27, residents of Baku held a crowded rally in support of Ukraine in front of the building of the Ukranian embassy in Azerbaijan. The rally was announced the day before, and people were also urged to bring humanitarian aid to the embassy for the people of Ukraine.

Rally in support of Ukraine. Baku, February 27, 2022. Photo: Ulviya Ali

According to the message from the embassy, the collection of humanitarian aid will last 10 days, and every day a truck with the collected aid will depart from Baku to the western border of Ukraine.

In an interview with independent journalists covering the event, the protesters expressed their words of support for the people of Ukraine.

Ambassador of Ukraine to Azerbaijan Vladislav Kanevsky thanked the participants of the action.

🇺🇦 Бакинці – неймовірні! Сотні громадян скандують «Слава Україні» біля ПУ в Азербайджані. Дякую брати!



🇦🇿 Bakılılar inanılmazdır. Yüzlərlə vətəndaş Ukraynanın Azərbaycan Respublikasındakı Səfirliyinin yaxınlığında “Yaşasın Ukrayna” şüarları səsləndirir. Çox sağ olun qardaşlar! pic.twitter.com/Hv6L2Z4xTN — Vladyslav Kanevskyi (@V_Kanevskyi) February 27, 2022

“Our people are well acquainted with the imperialist policy of Russia. On January 20, 1990, Russian tanks crushed the civilians of Baku, ordinary citizens were shot in their own city. Now the same thing is happening in fraternal Ukraine.

Until the Caucasian countries – Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan – unite against Russian imperialism, our countries will suffer under the yoke of Russia. Yes, there are unresolved disputes between us. But we must forget about them in the face of the aggressor and act as a united force”, said the leader of the Democracy 18 organization, Ahmad Mammadli, who spoke at the rally.

Excerpts from some other speeches:

“I am a student of a medical university, an Azerbaijani. I really want to go to Kyiv, to Ukraine, to help the people of this country, which was attacked by the occupants, or at least provide first aid to the wounded”.

“I am ready to fight in the ranks of the Ukrainian army. If our commander-in-chief gives such permission, I will immediately go to Ukraine to help stop the aggressors”.

“I am a Ukrainian living in Baku. Every bullet, every rocket fired at my Ukraine by the occupying Russian army is aimed at my heart. Stop this carnage, stop Putin.

“The ordinary Russian people are not to blame for anything, we all understand that only Putin and his entourage are the occupiers. Stop the invader!”