Baku on rapprochement between Yerevan and Ankara

A visit by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan to Turkey was received ambiguously in Baku. Some did not hide their bewilderment with the actions of official Ankara, while others see in it hope for peace in the region. “Azerbaijan must get rid of the ‘spoiled little brother’ mentality in bilateral relations with Turkey,” political commentator Shahin Jafarli believes.

“Get rid of the ‘spoiled little brother’ mentality”

Baku is watching with discontent the rapprochement between Yerevan and Ankara, judging by the anti-propaganda in connection with Armenia’s assistance to the earthquake-affected regions of Turkey, political observer Shahin Jafarli believes.

“But for well-known reasons, no concern or dissatisfaction was expressed at the official level about this. But as strange as it sounds, some people accuse the CHP (the main opposition party in Turkey) of having a “pro-Armenian stance”, which is puzzling.”

Jafarli believes that Ankara will take into account the interests of Azerbaijan in the future:

“But it is a mistake to expect and demand that Turkey align its foreign policy completely with the interests of Azerbaijan. After all, we are talking about two independent states that have their own interests. These interests may sometimes conflict.

Azerbaijan, as a nation and as a state, must get rid of the “spoiled younger brother” psychology in bilateral relations with Turkey.”

“Azerbaijan can reap maximum benefits”

“Azerbaijan can benefit the most from a direct rapprochement between Turkey and Armenia,” political observer Rasul Hajiyev asserts.

In an interview with JAMnews, he noted that in our region “the choice of strong neighbors is not so plentful”:

“Imagine yourself in the place of Armenia. The country’s leadership is trying to move away from Russia as much as possible. At the same time, Iran and Turkey are the closest big neighbors. Out of desperation, Yerevan is now building good neighborly relations with Tehran. But this can’t sit well with the west.

It is impossible to compare Turkey with Iran as it gets closer to Western civilization, which the leaders of Armenia are striving for. Turkey is a NATO country, a candidate member of the European Union. Iran is one of the few states in the world that is typically identified with terrorism.

Logically, the West will in every possible way support rapprochement between Yerevan and Ankara, and this is obvious after today’s visit of Ararat Mirzoyan to Turkey.”

Hajiyev noted that Azerbaijan “can derive maximum benefit from this rapprochement”:

“When a large country and a small country begin to get closer, deep cooperation begins, and over time it is impossible for a small country not to become dependent on a large one. Here the economic factor is decisive.

And even the most stupid political scientist will probably not compare Turkey’s relations with Armenia and Azerbaijan. Baku and Ankara are natural allies in the region. And further rapprochement between the positions of Yerevan and Ankara only plays into the hands of Azerbaijan.”

What exactly this “benefit” consists of, he explained as follows:

“The war is over, soon Azerbaijan and Armenia will sign a peace treaty. The day is not far off when Russia will reluctantly leave the region. Moscow’s loss in the war with the West is a foregone conclusion.

Our region needs to develop. And this requires peace. Peace based on good neighborly relations between the countries of the region. And every step in this direction brings the long-awaited time for all of us closer.”