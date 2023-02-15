fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
Georgia

Georgia loses dispute with Russian energy company Inter RAO

messenger vk-black email copy print


Georgia has lost a dispute with the Russian energy company Inter RAO in international arbitration and is required to pay the company about $76 million for illegal termination of contract.

The case concerns a failed 2012 contract. At that time the current mayor of Tbilisi, Kakha Kaladze, was the Minister of Energy of Georgia. Under the agreement, Georgia pledged not to reduce the electricity tariff for fifteen years, and in return the company invested $190 million in Georgia and built three hydropower plants.

In 2014 the National Regulatory Commission of Georgia decided to change the method ofcalculating electricity tariffs. The amendment did not mention the currency devaluation guarantees mentioned in the 2013 agreement.

In 2016, before filing a complaint with the court, the company applied to the Georgian government with a request to change the tariffs, which the government did not satisfy.


“This contract was terminated for one reason — the ruling Georgian Dream party partially fulfilled its populist promise, the tariff for certain categories of consumers was reduced, and therefore the contract was terminated. However, the tariff increased again at the end of that year and has been rising irreversibly ever since. As a result, Georgian taxpayers will lose about 300 million lari [about $113 million], and another 600 million lari [about $226 million] of foreign direct investment in Georgia was not realized,” Tazo Datunashvili, a member of the opposition Lilo party, said.

He also wonders why, during the Georgian Dream period, the Georgian government completely withdrew its stake in Telasi and why “there was no leverage to control the management of the company.”

“We immediately demand from the government, from the Minister of Economy, an assessment of this fact and explanations of this matter,” Datunashvili says.

Follow us Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

In 2021 Georgia lost a dispute related to the same companies in the Stockholm Arbitration Court, although the authorities then appealed this decision.

As the Ministry of Justice of Georgia has reported so far, the Russian company demanded a payment of $200 million, but according to the decision of November 23, 2021 the government was ordered to pay $80.5 million.

The Russian company appealed for the amount of compensation and raised it to $112 million.

Most read

Latest news

Opinion

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews