Karabakh, 2020
Karabakh, 2020

Russian peacekeepers – the price of 7 regions, Shusha. Vox-pop on Azerbaijanis’ thoughts on the solution

As a result of the 44-day war, Azerbaijan received seven regions around Nagorno-Karabakh and the city of Shusha. But Russian peacekeepers entered the rest of Karabakh. In Azerbaijan, such a course of events practically did not leave anyone indifferent.

What do ordinary Azerbaijanis think about the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh? Would they have agreed to this back in September – before the start of the Second Karabakh War?

 JAMnews conducted a survey on this topic in the streets of Baku.

