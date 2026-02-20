Azerbaijan: Meydan TV journalists report violence in pre-trial detention

Violence against journalists in Azerbaijan

About ten staff members from the Baku pre-trial detention centre, led by deputy head Javid Gulaliyev, reportedly entered the cell where Meydan TV journalists are being held.

In a letter sent to our editorial team, journalists Aysel Umudova, Khayala Aghayeva and Aytaj Tapdig said they had been subjected to rough treatment, as well as physical and psychological violence.

According to them, a report was drawn up against the journalists on 16 February after they protested during a court hearing by knocking on the glass of the defendants’ enclosure.

They refused to provide explanations and said they would continue their protests if their right to defence was violated again.

The detained journalists believe that the search carried out after a long break was linked to their recent statements in court and aimed at putting pressure on them. They also said they had been told that searches could take place every week.

On 6 December 2024, Meydan TV staff members Ramin Deko (Jabrailzade), Aynur Ganbarova (Elgunesh), Aysel Umudova, Aytaj Ahmedova (Tapdig), Khayala Aghayeva and Natig Javadli were detained. They were charged under Article 206.3.2 of the Criminal Code (smuggling committed by a group of persons acting in prior collusion), and the criminal case opened against them became known as the “Meydan TV case”. Journalists Shamshad Agha, Nurlan Libre, Fatima Movlamli, Ulviya Ali and Ahmed Mukhtar were later arrested as part of the same investigation. In August 2025, authorities tightened the charges against the journalists and added new articles to the case. Meydan TV says the arrests are linked to the journalists’ critical reporting.

Although Javid Gulaliyev said the search would take place under video surveillance and exclusively with the participation of female staff, male officers were reportedly present during the search of the cell where the women were being held.

Under existing regulations, male staff are not allowed to take part in searches or inspections in areas designated for female detainees.

According to available information, Aytaj Tapdig and Khayala Aghayeva were screened using a special device. Reports say tensions escalated after they protested against a manual search of their personal belongings. Javid Gulaliyev allegedly approached Aytaj Tapdig and instructed detention centre staff to remove her and Khayala Aghayeva from the cell by force.

Reports also say that the head of the search and inspection department, identified as Alibala, attempted to force open the sanitary unit door. Despite Aysel Umudova’s request for a minute to come out, staff broke the door open and entered. Officers then immediately removed her from the cell and carried out a search.

The journalists say Aytaj Tapdig and Khayala Aghayeva were insulted, had their arms twisted and their heads forced down before officers took them out of the cell. According to the account, more than 20 staff members held them in the corridor, where violence was used against them. The incident reportedly unfolded in front of surveillance cameras, access to which is available in the personal office of detention centre head Elnur Ismailov.

Reports say that when the journalists protested against the violence, Javid Gulaliyev used insulting and threatening language in response. They say he subjected them to physical, psychological and verbal pressure.

According to the information provided, officers took Aytaj Tapdig, with her arms twisted behind her back, to the lower floor and into the exercise yard, where they held her for some time. Staff transferred Khayala Aghayeva to the telephone room. Reports say she sustained injuries to her right hand and left wrist during the confrontation.

Following the incident, ventilation openings in the cells were reportedly closed for several hours and reopened only after continuous protests.

Saying they no longer feel safe, the journalists put forward the following demands:

– that Javid Gulaliyev face criminal responsibility for abuse of office and acts of violence, and that authorities suspend him from his position;

– that officials review surveillance camera recordings from the detention centre, which operate around the clock;

– that Ombudsperson Sabina Aliyeva immediately visit the Baku pre-trial detention centre, meet with journalists Aysel Umudova, Khayala Aghayeva and Aytaj Tapdig, and investigate the alleged violence.

