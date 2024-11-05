Azerbaijan court upholds seizure of economist’s car in high-profile Abzas Media case

Court seizes arrested economist’s car

On November 4, the Baku Court of Appeals reviewed a complaint against the seizure a car belonging to the economist Farid Mehralizade, arrested in connection with the Abzas Media case.

According to Mehralizade’s lawyer Javad Javadov, the complaint was denied, and the court upheld the Khatai District Court’s decision to seize Mehralizade’s personal vehicle.

Farid Mehralizade. Photo: VOA

The prosecution claims that the car was purchased with “illicitly obtained funds.”

Mehralizade denies these allegations.

The defense presented documents showing that, as a department head at a commercial bank for three years, Mehralizade earned an annual income of 50,000 manats [around $29,400], while the car’s cost, including customs clearance, did not exceed 20,000 manats [around $11,700].

Mehralizade’s wife, Nargiz Mukhtarova, also filed an appeal, stating that the car was jointly purchased during their marriage and that her personal income was sufficient to afford such a vehicle.

Mehralizade was arrested on June 1 in connection with the Abzas Media case and charged with smuggling, along with other defendants. In August, new and more serious charges involving seven economic crimes were brought against all defendants, including Mehralizade, who is now facing up to 12 years of imprisonment.

The interim management of Abzas Media issued a statement asserting that Mehralizade had no connection with the outlet. The economist himself also stated that he had not collaborated with Abzas Media.

It was recently revealed that Farid Mehralizade was an employee of the Azerbaijani bureau of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL). RFE/RL President Steven Capus has called for his release.

“Today (October 30) marks five months since the arrest of Radio Azadliq (the Azerbaijani service of RFE/RL) journalist and economist Farid Mehralizade. We are deeply concerned about his detention on fabricated charges. We call for Mehralizade’s immediate release so he can return home to his wife and newborn daughter,” Capus stated.

On September 6, Mehralizade’s detention was extended until December 19.

He denies all charges brought up against him, claiming they are fabricated. Human rights defenders have declared the economist a political prisoner.

