Georgian election officials demand repeat vote

CEC members demand repeat election

Opposition members of Georgia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) demand an immediate CEC meeting and a repeat elections, as they claim that ballot secrecy was violated in the October 26 parliamentary elections.

“Ten days have passed since the election, and during this time, political parties, NGOs, and most importantly, Georgian voters have protested against the violation of the Constitution’s main principle—ballot secrecy.

Opposition CEC members are urging Chairman Giorgi Kalandarishvili to urgently convene a commission meeting to declare the elections null and void. We demand a re-election,” said David Kirtadze, a representative of the “Unity—National Movement” coalition in the CEC.

According to another opposition CEC member, Giorgi Sioridze, ballot secrecy violations in the election were also confirmed by the court in Tetritskaro, southern Georgia, which annulled the voting results at 30 polling stations.

“This means there is a legal basis to declare the election void and call for a re-election,” Sioridze stated.

On November 4, Judge Vladimir Khuchua annulled the voting results at 30 polling stations in the Tetritskaro and Tsalka municipalities, ruling that ballot secrecy had been violated there. The Georgian Young Lawyers Association, which filed the lawsuit, believes this decision has set a new precedent.

