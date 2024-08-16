New serious charges in the Abzas Media case in Azerbaijan

New charges in the Abzas Media case

On August 16, Azerbaijani journalist Nargiz Absalamova, a key figure in the Abzas Media case, was hit with six new serious charges, her lawyer Shahla Gumbatova reported.

Absalamova faces accusations under Articles 192.3.2, 193-1.3.1, 193-1.3.2, 206.4, 320.1, and 320.2 of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code.

These include illegal entrepreneurship with substantial profits, money laundering by an organized group, smuggling by an organized group, document forgery, and the use of forged documents, the lawyer said.

Azerbaijani journalist Nargiz Absalamova arrested

Nargiz Absalamova was detained on November 30, 2023, following a second round of questioning at the Baku City Police Department in connection with the Abzas Media case. She was initially held for three months on charges under Article 206.3.2 of the Azerbaijani Penal Code (group smuggling), with her detention subsequently extended twice.

Since November 2023, six employees, including the management of the independent online publication Abzas Media, have been arrested on smuggling charges.

Journalists claim the charges against them are fabricated and that they are being targeted due to Abzas Media’s investigations into corruption involving high-ranking officials and their families.

International journalism and human rights organizations have condemned the criminal case against Abzas Media as being based on false accusations and have called for the release of the detained journalists.

