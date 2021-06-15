A declaration of alliance between Azerbaijan and Turkey has been signed in the city of Shusha (Armenian Shushi) liberated as a result of the second Karabakh war. The declaration includes agreements on allied relations in almost all areas, including mutual military assistance. In the near future, a consulate general of Turkey will open in Shusha.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met his Turkish counterpart in the Fizuli region, also liberated as a result of the second Karabakh war in the fall of 2020 and the presidents traveled to Shusha together.

After the official meeting ceremony in front of the Shusha municipality, the presidents of the two countries held a tete-a-tete meeting. Then, in front of the delegations of the two countries, a Shusha declaration on the alliance between Azerbaijan and Turkey was signed.

What does the declaration entail?

The declaration of alliance signed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan includes the following clauses:

Coordination of actions in strategic regional and international issues of mutual interest;

Cooperation in the defense industry and mutual military assistance;

The issue of opening the Zangezur corridor connecting Azerbaijan and Turkey;

Strengthening stability and security in the Caucasus region, restoring all economic and transport links, normalizing relations between the countries of the region and ensuring lasting peace;

Conducting joint consultations, coordinating the actions of the power and administrative structures of the armed forces of the two countries in the event of a threat to sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, untouchable internationally recognized borders of one of the parties from a third state or states;

Formation and modernization of the armed forces according to modern requirements;

Holding regular joint meetings of the security councils of the two countries, discussion at these meetings of regional and international issues affecting the interests of both states, etc.

Turkish diplomatic mission in Karabakh

Speaking after the signing of the declaration, president of Azerbaijan said that this document is based on the Kars Treaty, which will celebrate its 100th anniversary this year.

It was noted that thanks to the signed agreements, the production of Turkish drones will soon begin in Azerbaijan.

In turn, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that in the near future another Turkish Consulate General in Azerbaijan will open in Shusha.

He also noted the important role of Turkish companies in the restoration of the liberated territories.

Erdogan’s ‘3 + 3’ formula

“We have proposed a ‘3 +3’ cooperation formula. It assumes the participation of Russia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia and Iran.

On this platform, we strive for peace in the region. Turkey and Azerbaijan are ready to take any steps to implement this formula. President Putin also expressed his readiness to join us.

Thanks to these steps, peace will be ensured in the region. We hope that this historic chance will not be missed due to unrealistic desires, performances and actions. The only condition in this new situation is the refusal of hostility and provocations, and actions in the name of peace and cooperation”, Erdogan said.

President Erdogan’s address to Armenia

In his speech, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also addressed Armenia.

“New opportunities for cooperation have emerged after the signing of the ceasefire agreement. We are witnessing the sincerity of our Azerbaijani brothers in this matter. Turkey wants to direct our geographically neighborly relations towards deeper cooperation”, President Erdogan said.