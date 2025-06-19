Azerbaijan accused of supporting Israeli intelligence amid Iran-Israel escalation

Azerbaijan accused of aiding Israeli intelligence

Azerbaijan has come under global media scrutiny amid rising tensions between Iran and Israel. The main accusations centre on claims that Azerbaijan has allegedly provided intelligence support to Israel.

Presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev firmly denies the allegations. However, Azerbaijani journalist Afgan Mukhtarli does not rule out that the leaked information circulating online could be true.

Accusations of espionage and collaboration

On the first day of the Iran-Israel escalation, social media and various fringe media outlets once again circulated claims that Azerbaijan was serving as a platform for Israeli espionage. On the platform “X” (formerly Twitter), the page Israel News Pulse, which has 84,000 followers, posted:

“Azerbaijan (country on the border of Iran): We clarify – the State of Israel may use our territory to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities, if necessary. We will never abandon Israel – we will stand by its side in any scenario.”

Among the circulating claims are also accusations that Azerbaijan has opened military bases for Israel and issued Azerbaijani passports to Israeli citizens.

These accusations also sparked a reaction in Turkish media, with Azerbaijan coming under criticism. Notably, the TV channel Haber Global—funded by Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company SOCAR—released reports defending Azerbaijan’s position on the matter.

Azerbaijan denies allegations

Hikmet Hajiyev | photo: Trend

Azerbaijani officials swiftly and firmly denied the allegations.

In a statement published on the platform “X” on 13 June, presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev called the claims “absolutely unfounded and a product of fantasy.”

He emphasised that the accusations were part of a targeted disinformation campaign.

At the same time, signs suggest that official Baku intends to strengthen ties with Iran. On 4 June, during a phone call between Ilham Aliyev and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the two leaders discussed elevating bilateral relations to a strategic level.

Afgan Mukhtarli: “Allegations may be true — I don’t see anything unusual here”

Afgan Mukhtarli | photo: RFE/RL

Exiled journalist Afgan Mukhtarli, in an interview with JAMnews, stated that Azerbaijan and Israel maintain deep and multifaceted cooperation.

According to him, this partnership goes beyond military and economic ties, extending into intelligence and security. Mukhtarli noted that despite the ongoing conflict, Azerbaijan continues to export oil to Israel and purchases significant amounts of weaponry from it.

“It is known that Israeli intelligence services are personally involved in protecting Ilham Aliyev and his family. It is possible that Azerbaijani intelligence is carrying out operations in Southern Azerbaijan (the name used for Iran’s eastern Azerbaijani province — ed.), maintaining informants and agents there. This is plausible, as Iranian Azerbaijanis despise the regime and may well be cooperating with Azerbaijan.

Given the Azerbaijani-Israeli relationship, passing information to Israel is also a possibility. But for now, this remains theoretical. We have no solid evidence to confirm it. Nor do those spreading the claims. Unlike Hikmet Hajiyev’s assertions, we also have no facts to disprove it. It’s possible. Personally, I don’t see anything unusual here.

During periods of heightened tensions between Iran and Azerbaijan, posters featuring Ilham Aliyev, as well as anti-Iranian and pro-Azerbaijani slogans, have appeared in Iranian Azerbaijan. That should also be taken into account. These are not random developments. Moreover, Azerbaijani diaspora groups in various European countries have also staged anti-Iranian rallies.”

Closed information environment and speculation

Azerbaijan’s information policy—particularly in matters of security and foreign relations—is marked by a high degree of centralisation and opacity. This contributes to the spread of speculative narratives about the country. Previous examples of military and intelligence cooperation with Israel further fuel such claims.

Historical and geopolitical context

Azerbaijan shares deep historical and cultural ties with Iran, made especially sensitive by the presence of millions of ethnic Azerbaijanis living in Iran. At the same time, Azerbaijan has forged close economic and military cooperation with Israel. Israel is one of Azerbaijan’s key arms suppliers, and energy sector ties between the two countries are also robust.

Nevertheless, Iran’s overt and covert support for Armenia periodically fuels tensions in Azerbaijani-Iranian relations. Azerbaijan maintains that it is striving to protect its sovereignty and security within this delicate diplomatic balancing act.