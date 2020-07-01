Man douses former girlfriend with gasoline in Tbilisi, lights her on fire

A young woman was attacked in Tbilisi on June 30, when a man doused her with gasoline and set fire to her.

As a result, the girl suffered burns to 37 percent of her body. She was taken to the burn center.

The Georgian media reports the attacker is the girl’s former boyfriend, and a quarrel had arisen between them.

“The condition of the victim is stable. She has not yet recovered from the burn shock and is in intensive care,” said Guga Kashibadze, director of the burn center.

Kashibadze says the young woman had burned legs and arms. Didube-Chugureti police in Tbilisi have already detained the attacker, a 24-year-old man, on charges of attempted murder.

The detainee has already pleaded guilty, reported the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

He faces imprisonment from seven to 15 years.