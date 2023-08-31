Aslan Bzhania: "Abkhazia is ready for dialogue with Georgia"

According to President Aslan Bzhania, “if the current Georgian leadership wants a lasting peace, Abkhazia is ready for dialogue.“

In an interview with the Russian TV channel Zvezda, Aslan Bzhania, when asked whether Georgia would be able to resist calls from Western countries to open a “second front” against Russia, said he hoped that the ruling Georgian Dream party would be able to withstand the pressure.

“In April of this year, the situation was very difficult, there was an attempted coup d’état, but the Georgian authorities resisted, whether they will be able to continue or not, I can’t draw any conclusions about it with certainty, but as we see it, it seems that they should,” the Abkhazian president said.

According to Bzhania, the threat of military revenge from Georgia still exists.

According to him, up to ten military exercises are held in Georgia every year in one form or another, including with the participation of some NATO countries:

“We are reliably aware of the fact that as a result of these exercises, which are held, some of the equipment under the pretext that it is out of service, remains on the territory of Georgia, it is all accumulated. We are aware of this and we have reacted accordingly and plan to react accordingly.”

At the same time, Aslan Bzhania believes that in case of unleashing a war against Abkhazia Georgia will not be able to win it and any of its goals will not be achieved militarily:

“It is time to realise that there is no alternative to peace, especially in the Caucasus. We do not want war, but we are ready for any turn of events. It doesn’t frighten us, it doesn’t put us in a stupor, we want to act in conditions of stable peace in the South Caucasus.“

Bzhania also believes that there is no unanimity in Georgia on the issue of attitude to the conflict with Abkhazia:

“There are people in Georgian society who understand the existing reality, and their number is growing every year. At the same time there are people who will never come to terms with reality. This is a tool of internal political struggle in Georgia, among other things, I think so. But if the current leaders of Georgia want to ensure lasting peace, we are ready for this dialogue“.

