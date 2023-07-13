fbpx
Georgian-Abkhaz conflict
Georgian-Abkhaz conflict

Abkhazians and Georgians - what do they say about each other in literature? Guram Odisharia video

Georgians and Abkhazians in literature

The writer Guram Odisharia talks about the image of the Abkhazian and the image of the Georgian in Abkhazian literature and culture.

The main topic of the conversation is how Abkhazians and Georgians are represented in the culture and art of both peoples, and that they should use the possibilities of “people’s diplomacy” to break the deadlock.

The writer also reflects on how art can bring nations together and how Georgian and Abkhaz cultures relate to each other.

“Rarely have so many compliments been written about any people as in Georgian literature about the Abkhaz,” says Odisharia.

Georgians and Abkhazians in literature

