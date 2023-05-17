When the Georgian-Abkhazian conflict was closest to resolution - panel discussion & video

History of the Georgian-Abkhaz conflict

This interview featuring Badri Belkaniya and conflictologist Paata Zakareishvili provides a broad overview of Georgian-Abkhazian negotiations.

It covers all the important details of the long-term process — a missed chance to avoid war, the visits of the Abkhaz ex-president Vladislav Ardzinba and ex-premier Sergei Shamba to Tbilisi, and the visit of Georgian delegations to Sukhumi.

The participants also talk about where things stands today and where a solution might be found.

Paata Zakareishvili believes that a direct dialogue between Tbilisi and Sukhumi is necessary, and that only Tbilisi can save the Abkhazians from Russian isolation.

