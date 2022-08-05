

Adam Kinzinger on Georgia and the war

In an interview with VOA, US Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger says he considers allegations that “the United States is trying to drag Georgia into the war” to be Russian propaganda. According to the congressman, no one should doubt that America does not want a war in Ukraine at all:

“However, we also understand that Ukrainians are fighting for their freedom. We are with them, supplying weapons so that not a shred of their territory is lost; that’s what we are fighting for.

According to Kinzinger, America wants Georgia to support Ukraine, but the idea that “we are trying to drag Georgia into an active war with Russia is simply ridiculous.”

“Every time I hear something like this, or when there is an attack on our ambassador, Ms. Degnan, who is doing exceptionally well, the question always arises – what do some members of the Georgian government want? Do they really want to be closer to the United States of America or are they just pretending they want to because they know the Georgian people want to be closer to America?” Kinzinger says.

He addressed all the political leaders of Georgia with the following words: “Fight disinformation!”

“We have seen that Russia is a country that does not have military power. It turns out that they don’t have cultural power either. Moreover, people there hate their own government. Trust me, you don’t want the same in your country,” the congressman said.

Georgia at a crossroads

Kinzinger stressed that the government now has no choice and they should be sympathetic to the West and America, because this is what the Georgian people want. According to him, most of the Georgian people perceive themselves as part of the West, and the US also perceives Georgia as the West:

“So the problem is that there is a movement or an attempt to create distance between America and the Georgian people.”

The American congressman also spoke of the supply of weapons to Georgia and noted that Russia is not reacting to force, but to a perception of weakness. That is, Russia will go on the attack if it thinks it can win.

“Therefore I consider it important to give Georgia weapons not to attack Russia, but to clearly tell them: “You have illegally occupied a third of my country and you cannot occupy more, we will defend ourselves”,” Kinzinger said.

Degnan under fire

Attacks on the American ambassador intensified after the departure of three of Georgian Dream quit their posts – Sozar Subari, Mikhail Kavelashvili and Dimitri Khundadze.

These deputies believe that “behind the scenes more information about political facts and events should be disseminated” and they need a free parliamentary mandate to voice this, as there may be disputes within the team

On July 22, three ruling party deputies appealed to US State Department spokesman Ned Price. As they put it, they do not want “other countries” to rudely interfere in the “internal affairs of Georgia.” This statement followed the support expressed by US State Department spokesman Ned Price for US Ambassador to Georgia Kelly Degnan.

The letter was also published by the founder of the ruling party, oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili. He confirmed that he had met with US Ambassador to Georgia Kelly Degnan. As Ivanishvili explained, the meeting took place at the request of the ambassador on March 21 and “lasted about three hours.” However, Ivanishvili did not specify what he discussed with the American ambassador.

Kelly Degnan also confirmed the meeting with Ivanishvili. The ambassador explained that Georgia’s participation in the war was not discussed. According to Degnan, their meeting focused on the US-Georgia strategic partnership and US efforts to support the development of the economy, security and democracy in Georgia.

