Arrests in Azerbaijan: Two oppositionists charged with incitement against state

Azerbaijani oppositionists charged with incitement against state

On March 7, an appeals court held a hearing for activists of the opposition Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (APFP), Zaur Asgarov, chairman of the Karadag district branch, and Gunduz Mirzaev, a member of the Binagadi district branch. They were arrested on charges of incitement against the state.

They are accused under Article 281.2 of the Criminal Code (repeated or group calls against the state). This charge carries a penalty of imprisonment for a period ranging from 5 to 8 years.

On March 13, the Baku Appeals Court considered the complaint regarding the arrest of Zaur Asgarov and Gunduz Mirzaev. Zaur Asgarov’s lawyer, Nemat Kerimli, told Radio Azadliq that there were no material or procedural grounds for his client’s arrest as stipulated by the law:

“The investigation could have been carried out without his arrest. He is the head of a family and has children.”

The lawyer also stated that Zaur Asgarov does not consider himself guilty.

The appeal was not upheld, and the decision of the Binagadi District Court was left in force. According to the court’s ruling, both APFP activists will remain in custody for two months.

According to the APFP, approximately 15 party members are currently in prison. They reject the charges and claim that they were arrested due to their political views.