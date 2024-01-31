A labor rights advocate in Azerbaijan has been sentenced to three years of imprisonment

Arrested members of the Trade Union Confederation

In Azerbaijan, a court has sentenced a labor rights activist to three years of imprisonment. The accused, a member of the Trade Union Confederation “Workers’ Platform,” faced charges related to the alleged large-scale illegal acquisition of drugs without the intent to sell. The activist denied the charges. Meanwhile, the trial of another member of the same organization, who is facing a similar criminal case, is still ongoing.

Elvin Mustafaev during detention. Photo: Fargana Novruzova

On January 31, the trial of Elvin Mustafayev, a member of the alternative Confederation of Trade Unions of Azerbaijan, “Workers’ Platform,” concluded in the Baku Court for Serious Crimes. He was sentenced to three years of imprisonment for the charge of illegally acquiring drugs on a particularly large scale.

Mustafayev was apprehended on August 4 last year. He faced charges under Article 234.4.3 (acquisition, transportation, storage of drugs on a large scale with the purpose of sale) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan. Subsequently, this article was substituted with Article 234.1 (illegal acquisition, storage, manufacture, processing, transportation of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances on a large scale without the purpose of sale).

The young man refuted the accusation, attributing it to his involvement in trade union and social activities. The defense requested the court to acquit the activist. An appeal against the verdict will be submitted.

Ayhan Israfilov. Photo: open sources

On January 31, the trial of the second trade union activist, Ayhan Israfilov, accused under Article 234.1-1 (possession and distribution of drugs) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, proceeded in the Baku Court of Grave Crimes. According to this article, he is subject to a potential imprisonment term ranging from 3 to 8 years.

Israfilov, similar to Mustafayev, was arrested last August. He unequivocally denies the charge and associates the arrest with his public activities.

During the hearing, two officers from the Narimanov District Police Department were questioned as witnesses. Vusal Hasanov, one of them, testified that he visited Israfilov’s residence in connection with information about the presence of drugs in his possession.

However, Israfilov informed the court that Hasanov had not visited his house; instead, they had met at the police station. Hasanov was the individual who applied physical pressure on him, demanding a confession.

Lawyer Fariz Namazly questioned the police officer about why they did not inspect Israfilov’s motorcycle during his drug-related detention. The police officer responded that, based on his information, Israfilov had drugs on his person.

Another police officer, Fariz Nagiyev, who was interrogated, attended the same school as Israfilov. The officer advised Israfilov to confess to having drugs in his possession, promising to “formalize” a small dose and ensure only a 3-year prison sentence.

Israfilov also testified that his assigned counsel was present when he was physically assaulted and when a video was made of “discovering” drugs in his possession but did not intervene in any way.

The defense filed a motion to request recordings from video surveillance cameras at Narimanov police and the temporary detention facility to confirm the visit of the attorney-at-law to these places on August 11 and 12.

This motion is filed because Israfilov’s attorney was present with Israfilov only once for a brief period.

The upcoming court hearing is scheduled for February 27.

Currently, two members and the chairman of the Workers’ Platform are in custody. Afiaddin Mammadov, the chairman of the Confederation of Trade Unions, is accused of stabbing a stranger. He contends that he has been falsely accused and asserts that the entire criminal case against him is fabricated.

All three are acknowledged by human rights activists as political prisoners. These activists believe that the true motive behind the arrest of these individuals was their advocacy for the rights of courier service workers.