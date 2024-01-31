fbpx
Georgia's State Security Service conducted a search at the residence of the far-right pro-Russian blogger Beka Vardosanidze

As part of an ongoing investigation into false reports of terrorist acts, the Georgian State Security Service conducted a search on January 31 at the residence and garage of Beka Vardosanidze, a blogger and far-right activist known for his pro-Russian statements and aggressive calls against minorities.

Vardosanidze himself has been undergoing interrogation by the State Security Service (SGB) as a witness since this morning.

According to the SGB statement, terrorist threats were sent from the e-mail account used by Vardosanidze to various agencies. Such messages were received, for example, by the SGB itself, the Tbilisi Police Department of the Interior Ministry, and the Imedi TV company.

“They reported that explosive devices had been planted in the Bassiani club, Rati’s Bar, at the venue of the New Year’s event on Rustaveli Avenue, as well as in the adjacent territory.”

In a statement to the media, Beki Vardosanidze’s mother mentioned that during the morning search, a computer and cell phone were confiscated from his residence. The SGB confirms that various computer and electronic information equipment were seized as a result of the search, and these items will undergo further examination.

As a member of the pro-Russian, violence-prone organization Alt-Info, Vardosanidze disseminates anti-liberal, anti-Western, anti-vaxxer, and homophobic messages in his video blogs and social media platforms.

Alt-Info is responsible for nearly all homophobic and anti-European activities in Georgia in recent years. Members of this organization were actively involved in the July 5, 2021 rally, during which numerous journalists were assaulted, and one journalist, Lekso Lashkarava, succumbed to injuries a few days later.

Vardosanidze, who has been broadcasting on various platforms for years, now boasts over 80,000 followers on Facebook alone. His videos garner tens of thousands of views and receive thousands of likes and reposts.

The most recent controversy involving Beka Vardosanidze centers around an icon featuring Stalin. Following a public outcry, the patriarchy opted to remove Stalin from the icon, leading to a division between the “conservative wing” and religious circles.

Vardosanidze advocated for retaining Stalin on the icon, accusing the head of the Patriarchate’s press center of “supporting the enemies of the church” and “encouraging liberals,” and called for his resignation. As experts observed, this marked the initial significant confrontation within the conservative faction.

