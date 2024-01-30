fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan

An Azerbaijani court declined to expunge the conviction of a well-known human rights activist

messenger vk-black email copy print

Rufat Safarov’s criminal record still stands

The Azerbaijani court rejected the appeal of the well-known human rights activist, leaving his criminal record intact. Rufat Safarov, formerly an investigator and later a political prisoner turned human rights activist, is currently gearing up for the bar exams. To qualify as a lawyer, one must have a clean record. However, the judge opined that he has yet to undergo sufficient “reformation.”

Rufat Safarov's criminal record still stands
Rufat Safarov. Photo: Voice of America

Rufat Safarov, the executive director of the human rights organization “Line of Defense,” filed a court petition seeking the withdrawal of his conviction. The Binagadi District Court deliberated on his appeal for a week, and on January 29, Judge Abbas Rzayev rendered a decision, ultimately rejecting the plea of the human rights advocate.

Rufat Safarov served as an investigator at the Zardab District Prosecutor’s Office and resigned in December 2015. In his resignation letter, he expressed his unwillingness to tolerate persistent human rights violations, corruption, and lawlessness within the prosecutor’s office, prompting him to take this decisive step.

Shortly after Rufat Safarov made his statement, the residence in Zardab where he lived was searched, leading to the initiation of a criminal case against him. He faced charges under Article 311.3.2 (repeated bribery) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan. Initially, he was held in pre-trial detention for 3 months and 26 days during the investigation. However, approximately a week later, he was released under house arrest. Subsequently, the criminal case was adjudicated in the Lankaran Court for Serious Crimes, resulting in Rufat Safarov being sentenced to 9 years in prison.

He was granted a presidential pardon and released in March 2019.

A human rights activist informed Meydan TV that, as per the law, a sentence for serious crimes is considered served six years after its imposition. Nevertheless, the legislation permits the early expungement of a criminal record. Rufat Safarov stated that there is approximately one year remaining in his sentence, prompting him to file a court application seeking the early removal of his criminal record.

Rufat Safarov added that he aspires to work as a lawyer and plans to prepare for the bar exams. For this purpose, he is seeking early expungement of his criminal record:

“Even though there is one year remaining in my sentence, the prosecutor representing the General Prosecutor’s Office asserted in court that there are no grounds for expunging my criminal record. The judge concurred, stating, ‘Considering the nature of Rufat Safarov’s committed crime and the absence of evidence of his reformation, his application should be denied.’ They are correct; I have not undergone the alleged ‘reformation’ as they claim.”

Rufat Safarov serves as the executive director of “Line of Defense,” an organization established in the summer of 2020. The organization is committed to safeguarding the rights and freedoms of citizens.

He is the son of Eldar Sabiroglu, a former Member of Parliament and the former head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry. Rufat Safarov’s father had to resign from his position shortly after the events surrounding him.

Follow us Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Most read

1

Toivo Klaar: "Abkhazia’s openness should not become a casualty of Russia’s war against Ukraine"

2

Top stories in Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia from January 22-26, 2024

3

"Moscow needs continuation of Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict". Opinion from Yerevan

4

Scammers make half a million dollars in Armenia with the help of AI neural networks

5

Azerbaijani delegation departs from PACE: Commentary from Baku

6

The Prime Minister of Georgia has resigned

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews