How Armenia will look after servicemen injured in Karabakh, families of the fallen

Armenia will provide state aid to servicemen who were injured during the second Karabakh war and fully cover the cost of their treatment.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs has begun accepting applications and will soon begin to issue compensation in the amount of 500,000 drams (about 1,000 dollars) to all who were injured during the war in Karabakh.

A large-scale military escalation in Karabakh began on September 27 and lasted 44 days. It became known as ‘the second Karabakh war’. The hostilities were stopped after the heads of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia signed a joint statement on November 10.

The Ministry of Defense reports that payments to all reservists called up during the second Karabakh war are almost complete.

Families with missing persons for six months will be paid 300,000 drams (about $600) every month. Payments started in December 2020.

If a missing soldier is never found and is declared dead, their families will receive permanent payments from the Life and Health Insurance Fund. Families of prisoners will receive the same assistance until they return to their homeland.

Helping the wounded

One-time aid in the amount of 500,000 drams is intended for those wounded who do not have disabilities. Those who received more serious injuries that led to disability will receive larger amounts.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs will accept online applications until April 15. They can be sent on the website ssa.am by going to the section “Applications for assistance to people injured in Artsakh”.

After providing the necessary information, everyone who submitted an application will be informed from the ministry about the decision – whether they are entitled to assistance or not.

Payments to reservists

Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan said that almost all reservists who were called up during the second Karabakh war have already received corresponding payments.

Only 3-4% of the funds have not paid because some reservists did not provide personal data or did not register after arriving at one or another military unit. And as soon as the necessary information is received, payments will go to the indicated accounts, the minister assures.