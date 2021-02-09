New rules for entering Nagorno-Karabakh

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nagorno-Karabakh has presented updated rules of entry for foreign citizens to the territory of the unrecognized republic.

The press service of the department says entry procedures have been changed for security reasons in the post-war period.

The second Karabakh war lasted large-scale military escalation in Karabakh began on September 27. It lasted 44 days and was called “the second Karabakh war”. The hostilities were stopped after the heads of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia signed a joint statement.

Now all foreign citizens who want to come to Nagorno-Karabakh must first apply to the NKR Foreign Ministry to obtain an entry permit. Moreover, this procedure applies to both foreign citizens who need an entry visa and citizens of visa-free countries.

Information on applications for entry by the de facto NKR authorities will also be provided to Russian peacekeepers ‘to ensure security.’

“After the approval of the application, the certificate for entry is handed to foreign citizens at the permanent representation of the Republic of Artsakh in Yerevan. After that they can go to Artsakh,” the Foreign Ministry said.

An entry permit will be issued within 3-4 business days. In the event that the process of considering the application requires more time, foreign citizens will be informed in advance.

The press service says that this mechanism is already in the process of being introduced, but in recent days, according to the new rules, representatives of a number of foreign media resources and international organizations have entered the territory of NK.

Before the second Karabakh war, entry permits for foreigners were issued on the spot, after crossing the NK border.

The statement about the new rules came after active discussions in the Armenian segment of social media of rumors that after the war, foreigners would need to obtain permission from Azerbaijan to enter Nagorno-Karabakh.

