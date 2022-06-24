Armenian-Azerbaijani border delimitation on agenda of FM Lavrov, President Aliyev talks

Aliyev and Lavrov discussed border delimitation

During the meeting of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the parties discussed the issue of unblocking transport communications between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The issue of border delimitation between the two countries was also discussed. “There are specific proposals”, Lavrov said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is visiting Baku. He arrived to Azerbaijan from Iran, where he held meetings with the leadership of the Islamic Republic.

As soon as he landed in the capital of Azerbaijan on Thursday evening, Lavrov met with President Ilham Aliyev.

What did Aliyev pay attention to?

Speaking at a meeting with the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev noted that his country’s position “is aimed at establishing long-term peace in the region.”

Ilham Aliyev received Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Baku, June 23, 2022. Photo: AzərTAc

“I am sure that the efforts that we are making will also be positively received by the Armenian side, and the long-term confrontation will be put to an end. Our proposal to start work on a peace treaty has so far remained unanswered, but we still hope that this proposal will be positively received”, Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani leader touched upon the work of the trilateral working group chaired by the vice-premiers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, calling it positive.

“We hope that there will also be practical steps in the implementation of the November 2020 declaration in the context of opening communications and ensuring unhindered access for Azerbaijani cargo and citizens to communicate with the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic, which is a legal obligation of the Armenian side. But, unfortunately, more than a year and a half after the end of the second Karabakh war, this paragraph of the declaration has not yet been fulfilled”, he said.

How did Lavrov respond?

“The trilateral working group on unblocking communications, in our assessment, is making some progress. We are discussing the issues to be agreed upon with the Armenian side. And it seems to me that we have a common understanding of how to solve the problem of organizing car traffic in the most comfortable way, so as not to create any artificial obstacles. Russia will contribute to this work until results are achieved. I hope this will happen soon,” the Russian Foreign Minister said.

Lavrov also raised the issue of delimiting the borders between Azerbaijan and Armenia:

“In accordance with other agreements, we are also ready to provide advisory services to the work through two commissions that were created in Azerbaijan and Armenia for the delimitation and demarcation of borders. There are specific proposals in this regard.

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry also announced his country’s readiness to assist in the process of negotiations on a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“You mentioned the normalization of relations, the peace treaty, the provisions of the future treaty that you conveyed. By the way, we heard the readiness of the Armenian side, Prime Minister Pashinyan, to negotiate on this topic. Here, too, we are ready to provide assistance with the consent of Azerbaijan and Armenia”, he added.