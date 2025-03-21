Armenia–Turkey border opens for 10 days - what’s next?

Armenia–Turkey border opens for 10 days

Armenia has sent humanitarian aid to Syria, transporting it via the Margara checkpoint on the Armenian–Turkish border, which will remain open for the next ten days. Armenia’s Foreign Ministry stated that the logistics of delivering the aid by land were coordinated with Turkey through diplomatic channels.

This marks the second time the border has been temporarily opened — the first was in February 2023, when Armenia sent humanitarian assistance to Turkey following a devastating earthquake.

Some Armenian analysts view the reopening of the Margara checkpoint as a possible step toward unlocking the long-closed border. Others are more skeptical, seeing it as nothing more than a symbolic, one-off gesture.

Turkey officially recognized the Republic of Armenia in December 1991, but the two countries have yet to establish diplomatic relations. In 1993, Turkey unilaterally closed its land border with Armenia. Talks on normalizing relations have intensified since the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war, but Ankara continues to emphasize that its negotiations with Yerevan are closely coordinated with Baku.

The Armenian government has decided to transport humanitarian aid to Syria overland, via Turkish territory — a route officials say will ensure delivery "as quickly and cost-effectively as possible."

Details about the contents or volume of the aid have not yet been disclosed.

However, authorities confirmed that the agreement to provide humanitarian assistance was reached during working meetings between relevant Armenian and Syrian agencies.

The decision was formalized in a government resolution, which emphasized that using the Turkish route would significantly reduce delivery time and expenses.

Border deal still unfulfilled despite pledge to act ‘swiftly’

Back in July 2022, Armenia’s and Turkey’s special envoys — Ruben Rubinyan and Serdar Kılıç — agreed to open the land border for third-country nationals and holders of diplomatic passports. The agreement was meant to be implemented “in the shortest possible time.” But nearly two years later, it remains unfulfilled.

Yerevan has repeatedly stated that the Margara checkpoint on the Armenian side is fully ready for operation. Its reconstruction cost the government one billion drams (nearly $2.6 million).

Ankara, however, continues to tie progress on all matters to the normalization of Armenia–Azerbaijan relations. At present, Turkey says the border will open only after a peace agreement is signed with Azerbaijan.

Pashinyan: normalizing ties with Turkey is ‘matter of time’

Last week, ten Turkish media outlets visited Armenia as part of a press tour organized by the Armenian side and funded by the state budget. According to the government, the aim was to present Armenia’s views on regional peace and Armenian–Turkish normalization to the Turkish public.

The journalists jointly interviewed Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, asking what he hoped to achieve in relations with Turkey.

“If we’re speaking in terms of aspirations, then yes — I would like Armenia and Turkey to establish diplomatic relations, to have an open border for rail and road transport, and for business ties to be direct,” he said. “Because even today, there is significant trade between Armenia and Turkey, and there are business links — but they’re not happening directly.”

Pashinyan stressed that the unfulfilled 2022 agreement does not amount to a political failure or a breakdown in bilateral dialogue.

“I believe that if we continue to move forward calmly, consistently, based on arguments and in an atmosphere of mutual respect, then the question won’t be whether normalization happens or not — it will simply be a matter of when,” he said.

Commentary

Political analyst Robert Gevondyan sees the temporary reopening of the Margara checkpoint as the first step toward a gradual unlocking of the Armenia–Turkey border — a “step-by-step” process. He believes the day is not far off when the border will be fully operational.

“And there are serious grounds for such hopes. It’s no surprise that many Azerbaijani experts are worried and making noise on social media and in the press,” Gevondyan wrote on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Turkologist Nelli Minasyan is more sceptical, arguing that the 10-day opening will have little impact on Armenian–Turkish relations. She views the aid delivery to Syria via Turkey as an isolated case:

“In essence, this isn’t about Armenia or Turkey. It’s not the result of a bilateral process. It concerns a third country, one with which both Armenia and Turkey have certain ties — and happen to share common ground on the transport of specific goods.”

Minasyan doubts that this will trigger any significant political movement, or that the checkpoint will remain open beyond the 10-day window.