Armenia supports a UN resolution on the return of displaced persons to Abkhazia and South Ossetia for the first time

Armenia supports a UN resolution

On June 4th, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution “On the Status of Displaced Persons and Refugees from Abkhazia, Georgia, and the Tskhinvali/South Ossetian Region,” affirming the right of all displaced persons to return to Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali region. Armenia supported the resolution for the first time, while China, Georgia’s new strategic partner, abstained from voting.

Overall, the resolution was supported by 103 countries. Nine countries, including Russia, Belarus, North Korea, and Syria, voted against it. Fifty-two countries abstained.

The previous year, a resolution of similar content had 100 supporters, while from 2018 to 2022, the number of votes in favor fluctuated between 79 and 95.

Georgian Parliament speaker Shalva Papuashvili stated that China’s abstention from voting on the UN resolution “equates to support”:

“Some of our friends and partner countries sometimes take a cautious position, which is because both they and Georgia sometimes have specific approaches and decisions based on their own agenda. In this case, abstention equals support.“

Georgian foreign minister Ilia Darchiashvili thanked the countries that supported the resolution on Twitter:

“Thank you very much to the international community for the unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia,” Darchiashvili wrote. He did not mention China in his post.

Representative of Armenia at the UN, Mher Margaryan, clarified Armenia’s position, stating that the country has long supported peaceful conflict resolution within the framework of international rules and laws.

He also affirmed Armenia’s support for fundamental human rights, including those of individuals affected by conflict and forced to leave their homes.

According to him, Armenia emphasizes its full support for the territorial integrity of Georgia in the spirit outlined in the agreement on strategic partnership concluded between Tbilisi and Yerevan in January 2024.

“In this regard, Armenia supports the return of displaced persons to South Ossetia and Abkhazia in accordance with international humanitarian law,” Margaryan said.

