Inmate in Georgia dies after alleged beating in prison

Georgian inmate dies

A 46-year-old Georgian inmate, Ioseb Gorgadze, who was allegedly beaten in prison, died on the evening of 4 May at the Vivamed clinic, where he had been transferred in late January with multiple injuries. Despite several months of treatment, doctors were unable to save him.

“He had multiple contusions, polytrauma including brain damage… All necessary medical procedures were carried out, but unfortunately, he passed away,” said Zurab Chkhaidze, one of the clinic’s directors.

The Special Investigation Service has launched an inquiry into the incident under Part 2 of Article 342 of the Criminal Code — negligence resulting in death.

Temur Gorgadze, co-founder of the Girchi – More Freedom party, published the medical report, saying it was “absolutely clear the man was beaten and tortured.”

Lawyer’s account

According to the lawyer of the deceased, Ioseb Gorgadze was initially transferred from prison to the clinic with signs of a stroke. However, doctors dismissed this diagnosis and medical reports later confirmed he had suffered a traumatic brain injury and fractures to facial bones.

Lawyer Mukhhran Gurtskhia is convinced his client was beaten in prison and that there is now an attempt to cover it up.

“They’re protecting those responsible for this horrific act. The fact is that the investigation has established nothing so far. The current version being pushed is that he supposedly slipped and fell near the toilet. But it’s unimaginable that someone could sustain around 30 fractures to the face just from falling from their own height,” the lawyer said.

Ombudsman’s statement

Georgia’s Public Defender also issued a statement regarding the death of Ioseb Gorgadze.

The Ombudsman’s Office reported that they had reviewed available evidence and security footage from the corridor near Gorgadze’s cell, but noted that there is no surveillance inside the cell itself.

The office pledged to carry out a full independent investigation to determine and assess the causes of his death.

News of Ioseb Gorgadze’s hospitalisation emerged on 29 January 2025.

The Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation into the case.

A representative of the Public Defender visited the clinic to assess Gorgadze’s condition and speak with the medical staff. They also met with fellow inmates and representatives of the prison administration where he had been held. However, due to the seriousness of his condition, they were unable to speak to Gorgadze directly.

