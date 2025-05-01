European People’s Party adopts new resolution calling for sanctions on Ivanishvili and Cartu Bank’s removal from SWIFT
EPP resolution on Georgia
The European People’s Party (EPP) has adopted a resolution on Georgia, calling on EU member states and partners to impose sanctions on Georgia’s de facto leader Bidzina Ivanishvili and members of his family, and to freeze their assets within the EU. The resolution also urges the European Council to take steps to disconnect Ivanishvili’s Cartu Bank from the SWIFT system as well as from Visa and MasterCard networks.
What EPP resolution says
- The European People’s Party (EPP) condemns Georgian Dream’s continued drift toward authoritarianism and closer alignment with Russia, and demands the immediate and unconditional release of all political prisoners.
- The EPP calls on Georgian Dream to immediately end the use of repressive laws and cease its campaign of terror against its own citizens.
- The EPP urges Georgian Dream to set a clear deadline for holding new parliamentary elections that are free, fair, and competitive, with all state institutions — including the Central Election Commission — operating free from political interference.
- The EPP welcomes the decision by the Council of the European Union to suspend visa-free travel for Georgian diplomats and officials as a first step, and stresses that Georgian Dream bears full responsibility for the consequences of any suspension of visa-free travel for Georgian citizens.
- The EPP calls on EU member states and like-minded international partners to immediately impose coordinated bilateral personal sanctions against Bidzina Ivanishvili, his family members, affiliated companies, and his network of supporters, as well as to freeze all of Ivanishvili’s assets in the EU;
- The EPP urges the European Council to take steps to disconnect Ivanishvili’s Cartu Bank from the SWIFT system and Visa/MasterCard networks, and to introduce sectoral sanctions against businesses supporting the regime — particularly those involved in copper ore and non-ferrous metals;
- The EPP calls on the EU and its member states to impose coordinated bilateral personal sanctions on officials and political leaders responsible for democratic backsliding, election fraud, human rights violations, and the persecution of political opponents and activists. The EPP also calls for the expansion of sanctions to include judges delivering politically motivated rulings, law enforcement personnel, financial sponsors who tacitly or openly support the regime, and media owners connected to the authorities.