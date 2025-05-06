"This may be the last time I address you": Tofiq Yagublu, 35 days into prison hunger strike

Tofiq Yagublu’s hunger strike

“His condition is critical,” said lawyer Nemat Kerimli after meeting on 5 May with Tofiq Yagublu, one of the leaders of Azerbaijan’s opposition, who has been sentenced to nine years in prison. Yagublu has been on hunger strike since 1 April 2025 — now 35 days — in protest against the sentence, declaring he will continue “until death.”

A few days ago, he was transferred to the prison hospital. On 6 May, the Baku Court of Appeal is due to review his appeal against the sentence.

64-year-old Tofiq Yagublu is a prominent figure in the opposition Musavat Party and the National Council of Azerbaijan. He has repeatedly faced criminal charges on politically motivated grounds since 1998. Sentenced in April 2025 to nine years in prison for fraud, he maintains the charges were fabricated and calls his case politically motivated. International human rights organisations have declared him a political prisoner and are calling for his release.

The politician’s daughter, Nigar Khazi, has said that her father is dying.

She revealed that during their meeting on 4 May, Tofiq Yagublu said goodbye to his family.

At his request, Nigar Khazi published his appeal to the public. Yagublu writes: “This may be the last time I address you. The hunger strike I am carrying out in protest against the illegal, baseless, and absurd charges brought against me is a very difficult and painful process — but my resolve grows stronger each day […]

I have committed no crime. I simply spoke the truth to Aliyev’s government about the crimes it has committed and called on the people to stand up for their rights […]

Of course, I want to live, but what can I do? Aliyev’s regime has left me no choice, and I do not want to spend the final days of my life in prison. I believe that if I die, it will not be in vain and will draw the attention of the international community and human rights organisations.”

Nigar Khazi says that since 26 April, the family’s chosen doctor, Adil Geybulla, has not been allowed to visit Tofiq Yagublu in prison.

“Government bodies are not responding to our calls or messages. There’s only one explanation for this silence: the presidential administration has given the order to kill Yagublu,” the politician’s daughter said.

Lawyer Nemat Kerimli said he met with Yagublu at the Justice Ministry’s medical facility. He reported that the politician’s condition had worsened since his previous visit:

“It’s difficult for him even to sit or stand. He said he can no longer sleep and complains of body pain. He is experiencing memory loss and weakness. The meeting was very short, around 15 minutes, because Tofiq Yagublu couldn’t stay seated and wanted to lie down. We discussed the court proceedings,” the lawyer said.

When Yagublu began his hunger strike, he weighed 95.6 kg; by 4 May, his weight had dropped to just 77.8 kg.

About Tofiq Yagublu

Tofiq Yagublu was first arrested on 12 September 1998 during an opposition rally in Baku’s Fountain Square ahead of the presidential elections. He received a suspended two-year sentence and maintained that the charges were politically fabricated.

In 2013, he was arrested again in connection with protests in Azerbaijan’s Ismayilli District. He was accused of organising and actively participating in actions disrupting public order, and of resisting law enforcement.

On 17 March 2014, a court sentenced him to five years in prison. This arrest drew sharp criticism from the international community, including the United States and the European Union.

During his prison term, his daughter Nargiz passed away.

He was released under an amnesty in March 2016. However, in March 2020, he was arrested once more — this time on charges of hooliganism. Yagublu and both local and international human rights organisations called this case fabricated as well.

He was sentenced to four years and three months in prison. In protest, he declared a “hunger strike to the death”. After 16 days of the strike, he was released under house arrest.

Tofiq Yagublu’s hunger strike