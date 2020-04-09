Armenia reports 10th death, 40 new cases

Armenia recorded its tenth fatality from coronavirus on April 9.

“An 80-year-old patient developed a severe case of pneumonia and respiratory distress. The man had associated chronic diseases, including hypertension, cachexia, and dementia,” Alina Nikoghosyan, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health, said on her Facebook page.

According to official data, 40 new cases have also been detected. The total number of infected has now reached 921 as of April 9. The number of cured people stands at 138, while 773 patients are receiving treatment. The condition of eight of them is assessed as extremely serious. 4,902 tests have yielded negative results.

From March 16 to April 14, a state of emergency was declared in Armenia in order to avoid an even greater spread of coronavirus. Everything is closed except grocery stores and pharmacies. Since March 25, a strict restriction on the movement of people has been introduced. You can leave the house only in case of emergency – with a passport and a “travel profile”. In it, everyone needs to enter their personal data, the purpose of leaving home and the estimated time of return.

Violations are monitored by the police. All public transport has been suspended stopped, including the metro.