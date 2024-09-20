fbpx
Abkhazia
Abkhazia

Abkhaz authorities are using public employees to push through the apartments law

Apartments law in Abkhazia

The administration of the president of Abkhazia continues its efforts to push the apartments law, now using public sector employees. Template appeals to parliament deputies were sent out, instructing employees to sign them. However, many have refused to do so despite the pressure.

President Aslan Bzhania has been unsuccessfully trying for two years to get parliament to pass a law allowing Russians to build and buy apartments in Abkhazia. Opposition and civil society strongly oppose this, as it would effectively lift the current ban on foreign property sales, aimed at preventing demographic imbalances in the region.

On July 25, 2024, following widespread protests, parliament withdrew the apartments bill. Bzhania saw this as a conspiracy by local opposition and foreign intelligence services.

The failure of the bill contributed to a crisis in Russian-Abkhaz relations.

The presidential administration’s appeal states that several laws, including the apartments law, must be passed to improve relations with Russia, as they have become points of contention between the Kremlin and Abkhazia.

This document was distributed to schools, hospitals, and cultural institutions for staff signatures, confirming their loyalty to the current government (in line with obligations to Russia) and condemning opposition figures allegedly hindering Russian-Abkhaz relations.

According to opposition Telegram channels, some organizations are collecting signatures under the threat of dismissal.

Despite this, the signature collection is progressing slowly, with many organizations’ staff members refusing to sign the appeal altogether.

Terms, place names, opinions and ideas suggested by the author of the publication are her / his own and do not necessarily coincide with the opinions and ideas of JAMnews or its individual employees. JAMnews reserves the right to remove comments on posts that are deemed offensive, threatening, violent or otherwise ethically unacceptable.

