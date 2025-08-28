Amnesty International: “Georgian government is sabotaging human rights”

Amnesty International on human rights in Georgia

Amnesty International has issued a statement following the freezing of the bank accounts of seven non-governmental organisations in Georgia. The human rights group said the ruling Georgian Dream party is “sabotaging” human rights by undermining the work of activists and civil society — and that these repressions must end.

Amnesty International statement

“The space is shrinking in Georgia for civil society. Authorities have frozen the accounts of 7 NGOs and opened a criminal case for “sabotage,” alleging they funded protective gear for protesters. Unlike previous cases, this could lead to the arrest of the NGO’s leaders.

By labelling independent NGOs as ‘saboteurs,’ the authorities are obstructing their work and sending a dangerous signal to other organisations defending human rights in the country.

By undermining the activities of human rights defenders and civil society, the Georgian government is itself sabotaging the rights of its own people. These repressions must end,” Amnesty International said.

A day earlier, Tbilisi City Court granted a request by prosecutors to freeze the bank accounts of several non-governmental organisations.

The case concerns an investigation into “sabotage, attempted sabotage under aggravating circumstances, assisting a foreign organisation or one under foreign control in hostile activities, as well as mobilising funds for actions directed against Georgia’s constitutional order and national security,” according to the prosecutor’s office.

It claims the NGOs “equipped” protest participants and incited them to violence.

