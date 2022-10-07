fbpx
Azerbaijan-Armenia
Azerbaijan-Armenia

Azerbaijan and Armenia recognize each other's territorial integrity

Azerbaijan and Armenia have reaffirmed their commitment to the UN Charter and the 1991 Almaty Declaration, according to which both sides recognize each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, as confirmed by a statement following a two-round meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan mediated by the European Union and France.

The previous evening and last night, meetings were held in Prague between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan with the participation of European Council President Charles Michel and French President Emmanuel Macron.

As a result of the two-round meeting, which ended well after midnight Caucasian time, a statement was adopted in which for the first time Azerbaijan and Armenia mutually recognized each other’s territorial integrity.

The statement says:

  • Azerbaijan and Armenia reaffirm their commitment to the UN Charter and the 1991 Almaty Declaration, according to which both sides recognize each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.
  • Baku and Yerevan confirm that this will become the basis for border delimitation commissions, and that the next meeting of the border commissions will be held in Brussels by the end of October.
  • Armenia agrees to contribute to the EU civil mission along the border with Azerbaijan.
  • Azerbaijan agrees to cooperate with this mission exactly to the extent to which it is concerned.
  • The EU mission will begin in October and last for a maximum of two months. Its purpose is to build trust and contribute to the work of the border commissions through its reports.

After the first part of Aliyev’s meeting with Pashinyan, the former gave an interview to local TV channels in which he repeated Azerbaijan’s position that Karabakh and the future of the Armenian population in this part of Azerbaijan are the country’s internal affairs.

At the same time, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, after which Erdogan stated that Turkey is ready for the full normalization of relations with Armenia and the opening of all interstate roads after the signing of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

