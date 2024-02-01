Aliyev comments on Azerbaijan’s ties with PACE

Aliyev, addressing Azerbaijan's ties with PACE, emphasized the necessity of reinstating the rights of the Azerbaijani delegation. He stated that failure to do so would lead to a reconsideration of Azerbaijan's participation in the Council of Europe and the European Court of Human Rights.

Ilham Aliyev stated that there is currently a de facto peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, with a peaceful situation prevailing on the border of the two countries for several months. The president emphasized, "However, for the logical completion of this process, it is necessary to sign a peace treaty and put an end to Armenia's territorial claims against Azerbaijan."

On February 1, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received Martin Chungong, the Secretary-General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

Chungong extended congratulations to Aliyev for ensuring the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the congratulations, highlighting that this marks a historic moment for the Azerbaijani people and the state. He emphasized that the new conditions create opportunities for enhancing peace and stability in the region, as reported by AzərTAc.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) is an international non-governmental organization that facilitates the coordination of actions among the world’s parliaments. Established in 1889, it holds the distinction of being the first international organization dedicated to political discussions.

The headquarters of the Inter-Parliamentary Union is situated in Geneva. The organization boasts a membership comprising the parliaments of 143 countries and 7 interstate parliaments. Notably, all European countries, except the Vatican, are part of this organization. The U.S. Congress is not a member, but the Inter-Parliamentary Union holds observer status at the United Nations.

The Azerbaijani President reminded that the OSCE Minsk Group had been involved in the process of resolving the Karabakh conflict for 28 years.

“However, no tangible results were attained; Azerbaijani lands continued to be under occupation, and internally displaced persons (IDPs) were unable to return to their homes.

The Azerbaijani side called on the member states of the Minsk Group to exert pressure on Armenia, including the application of sanctions. However, the Minsk Group did not take any steps in this direction.”

“After the conclusion of the 44-day war in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated a peace agenda in the region and extended an offer to sign a peace treaty with Armenia,” stated Aliyev.

“There was no corresponding response from Armenia. Consequently, Azerbaijan proposed five principles as the foundation for the peace treaty. Azerbaijan took the initiative in the negotiation process for the peace treaty based on these principles.

Armenia failed to fulfill several obligations outlined in the Trilateral Statement after the conclusion of the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020. Furthermore, over the last three years, Armenia persistently supported separatism in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan through financial, military, and other means.

The congratulatory message from the Armenian leadership on September 2nd of last year, marking the ‘independence’ of the unrecognized ‘Nagorno-Karabakh Republic,’ along with the ‘presidential elections’ held on September 9, dealt a significant blow to the peace process. In response, Azerbaijan found it necessary to undertake anti-terrorist measures to safeguard its territorial integrity and sovereignty,” added the Azerbaijani President.

Aliyev stated that there is presently a de facto peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, marked by a tranquil situation along the border for several months. However, to logically conclude this process, the president emphasized the necessity of signing a peace treaty and putting an end to Armenia’s territorial claims against Azerbaijan.

Ilham Aliyev underscored that Armenia’s declaration of independence includes “explicit calls for the unification of the Karabakh region with Armenia, thereby violating Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.” He noted that references to this declaration are incorporated into the Constitution of Armenia. Furthermore, the president highlighted that “various legal documents of Armenia assert territorial claims against Azerbaijan. Additionally, many conventions and other documents to which Armenia has acceded contain numerous points that challenge Azerbaijan’s sovereignty over Karabakh”.

The head of state emphasized that Armenia’s claims against Azerbaijan in international courts are fundamentally rooted in “Yerevan’s refusal to acknowledge Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, advocating for the separation of Karabakh from Azerbaijan.”

Aliyev expressed that peace can be attained if “these claims are halted, and amendments are made to the Constitution and other legal documents of Armenia.” Highlighting the significance of Yerevan promptly implementing these measures, the Head of State underscored that initiating discussions on this matter in Armenia is viewed as a positive step. This, in turn, creates a favorable opportunity for the expeditious culmination of the peace process.

President Ilham Aliyev also remarked that France pursues a “destructive policy in the region, guided by the principle of ‘pouring oil on the fire,’ by arming Armenia and initiating geopolitical intrigues.”

Aliyev emphasized that official Paris “is the cause of the aggravation of the situation in the region, pursues an anti-Azerbaijani policy in various international organizations, and in the parliamentary arena.” The President noted that France’s policy “aims to attain leading positions and strengthen its influence in the South Caucasus region, but its efforts in this direction are futile.”

The President stated that “the initiative of a small group within the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, which is inherently anti-Azerbaijani and linked to the rejection of ratifying the powers of the Azerbaijani delegation, does not contribute to dialogue.”

Aliyev noted that “in general, it contradicts the traditions of the parliamentary platform.”

Saying that the rights of the Azerbaijani delegation should be restored, Ilham Aliyev emphasized that “otherwise the issue of Azerbaijan’s participation in the Council of Europe and the European Court of Human Rights will be reconsidered”.