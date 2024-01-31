fbpx
Abkhazia-Russia
Abkhazia-Russia

Abkhaz activists detained and questioned at Russian border over anti-Russian sentiments

Abkhazians interrogated at the Russian border

In recent months, numerous political and public figures, employees of international organizations, and journalists from Abkhazia have reported being detained and interrogated at the Russian border.

These incidents are primarily linked to internal Abkhaz affairs. Just recently, Hero of Abkhazia, Levan Mikaa, underwent this procedure at the Psou checkpoint; he was detained both while entering Russia and upon returning home.

Levan Mikaa: Abkhazians interrogated at the Russian border over anti-Russian sentiments
Levan Mikaa

Levan Mikaa stated that he was questioned about anti-Russian sentiments in Abkhazia and the overall socio-political situation.

“They were interested in the situation in Abkhazia, whether there were anti-Russian sentiments, and organizations involved in anti-Russian activities,” Levan Mikaa mentioned during a press conference held on January 31.

Mikaa mentioned that at the border, officials informed him that they detain individuals based on information regarding their anti-Russian sentiments.

Mikaa firmly believes that зresident Aslan Bzhania of Abkhazia personally played a role in this, signaling the initiation of a widespread campaign against civil society and the entire non-governmental sector in the republic, with the foreign agents bill being a part of this effort.

Public figures Akhra Bzhania and Tengiz Dzhopua perceive the detention of Abkhaz activists at the border as a component of the internal political struggle and a tactic to eliminate or intimidate potential rivals and their supporters.

“Bzhania leverages the Russian side to address his own political issues. However, I am puzzled by why such a reputable organization as the Russian FSB relies on utterly inadequate operational information forwarded from Abkhazia,” expressed Tengiz Dzhopua.

